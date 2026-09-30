Asian Games: India's Men's And Women's Squash Teams Storm Into SF, Assure Medals

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 30 (IANS) India's squash campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games gathered further momentum on Wednesday as both the men's and women's teams advanced to the semifinals, guaranteeing the country another set of medals in the team events.

The top-seeded Indian men, also the defending champions, overcame Kuwait 2-0 in their quarterfinal at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena to secure a place in the last four. The women followed with an equally assured 2-0 victory over Singapore, ensuring that both Indian teams remain in contention for gold.

India's men's campaign began with a commanding 3-0 win over China in Pool A, with Suraj Kumar Chand, Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar all winning their respective matches.

Against Kuwait, Chotrani was given a stern examination by Bader Almogghrebi in the opening rubber. The Indian recovered after dropping the second game to complete a 12-10, 8-11, 11-0, 11-5 victory in 34 minutes.

Abhay Singh then took the court with India one win away from the semifinals and produced a clinical performance against Ammar Altamimi. The Indian, ranked highest among the country's players, closed out an 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 victory to seal the tie without the need for a deciding rubber.

Abhay has already been one of India's leading performers in Nagoya. He reached the men's singles final and secured silver after defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan in the semifinal.

The Indian women's team defeated Singapore 2-0 in their quarterfinal earlier in the day to progress further.

Tanvi Khanna gave India the perfect start against Au Yeong Wai Iynn in the opening singles. The contest went the distance through the first three games before Tanvi pulled away in the fourth to register an 11-6, 4-11, 15-13, 11-1 victory in 32 minutes.

Anahat Singh then completed the job for India in the second rubber, securing the team's passage to the semifinals.

The results add two more assured medals to an already productive squash campaign.

India's medal tally in the sport includes silver medals for Abhay Singh in the men's singles and Anahat Singh in the women's singles, while Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar combined to win bronze in mixed doubles.

With both team sides now through to the semifinals, India have strengthened their presence across the squash programme in Aichi-Nagoya. The defending men's champions remain on course for another final, while the women's team will also now look to convert its guaranteed podium finish into a place in the gold-medal match.