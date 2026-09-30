Russia's Hybrid War Is Raising Fears Of A 'Dark Winter' Across Europe

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Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken has warned that Europe could face a“dark winter” as Russia intensifies what European officials describe as hybrid warfare, including drone incidents, cyberattacks and potential sabotage targeting critical infrastructure.

Speaking at the Euronews Defence Summit in Brussels on September 30, Francken said European countries should prepare for further Russian hybrid attacks in the coming months and accelerate efforts to strengthen air defences. He identified Russia as the biggest security threat facing Belgium.

Francken's warning comes amid growing concern across Europe over attacks and disruptions below the threshold of conventional warfare. European officials have increasingly pointed to sabotage, cyber operations, disinformation and airspace violations as tools being used to undermine support for Ukraine and put pressure on European governments.

Belgium has already reported incidents that its authorities are investigating for possible Russian involvement. Francken said last week that Belgian security services had found “strong indications” of Russian involvement in several incidents, including drone activity over sensitive sites and cyberattacks. He said operational-security considerations prevented him from disclosing further details.

The Belgian minister's latest warning also reflects a broader European debate over the continent's preparedness. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said the alliance is strengthening its integrated air and missile defence in response to repeated drone incidents along its eastern flank, while NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich has urged European governments to publicly attribute destabilising activities to Russia.

For European governments, the concern extends beyond direct military confrontation. Hybrid operations can target energy networks, communications, transport infrastructure, government systems and public confidence without necessarily triggering the same response as a conventional attack.

Francken's call for faster investment in air defence therefore comes as European countries seek to adapt their security posture to a threat environment in which drones, cyberattacks and sabotage can complement conventional military pressure.