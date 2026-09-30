Ukraine's Military Strikes Russian UAV Depot, Command-And-Observation Post

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook pos by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 29 and overnight into September 30, the Defense Forces struck a number of important Russian military facilities.

In Hranitne, Donetsk region, a UAV depot was struck.

In Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukrainian troops struck a command-and-observation post of a Russian unit.

In Starobilsk, Luhansk region, a repair facility belonging to Russian units was struck.

Materiel and equipment depots were also struck in Azovske, Manhush, Novoandriivka and Volnovakha in Donetsk region, as well as in Kumove in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strikeradar, Russian UAV command posts and warehouses

As previously reported by Ukrinform, operators of the“Ghosts” special unit within the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense hit a railway bridge, an aircraft, three high-speed boats, four radar stations and nine communications towers belonging to Russian forces.