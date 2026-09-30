Koretskyi: Russian Mass Strikes Cause Damage And Destruction Across Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Russia has launched massive strikes against energy infrastructure. Last night, energy facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and other regions were attacked with missiles and drones,” the post reads.

As the head of government emphasized, attacks on energy infrastructure have been recorded almost daily since the summer, but such a massive and combined attack has occurred for the first time since the end of the last heating season.

“The nighttime attack has resulted in damage and destruction. I am awaiting a detailed report on the condition of the equipment and the timeline for restoration,” Koretskyi stated.

The Prime Minister called on local government officials to check the readiness of backup power systems at critical facilities in their communities and to complete all work on their installation and connection as quickly as possible.

In total, 11 regions of the country have come under attack since yesterday evening. In addition to the energy sector, the enemy again targeted residential buildings, social infrastructure, civilian enterprises, and the railway.

killed, 14 injured in Russian attacks primarily targeting energy infrastructure in Kyiv and Region --

“In many regions, the threat of repeat strikes persists. All those affected are receiving the necessary assistance. Emergency repair work and cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing,” the Prime Minister noted.

As previously reported, the Air Defense Forces intercepted five ballistic missiles and 155 drones used by Russian invaders to attac Ukraine beginning on the evening of September 29.