100 Freight, Logistics Companies From 18 Arab Countries Convene In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- The first Arab Worldwide Freight Alliance (AWFA) conference opened in Amman on Wednesday, bringing together 100 freight and logistics companies from 18 Arab countries to forge regional partnerships, improve supply-chain connectivity and open new markets for member companies.

The conference will see the launch of the first Jordanian-Arab platform connecting companies and institutions operating in freight forwarding, customs clearance and logistics services in Jordan and across the Arab region.

Its program includes discussions on Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision and the Kingdom's logistics position, the challenges and opportunities shaping Arab supply chains, and the role of women in the logistics sector. Bilateral business meetings are also being held to develop partnerships among participating companies.

Jordan Maritime Commission Director-General Ahmad Asasleh, who opened the conference on behalf of the ministers of transport and labor, said efficient and resilient supply chains increasingly depend on stronger integration across the transport and logistics industry.

Ports, freight forwarders, shipping lines, logistics zones, road transport operators and regulators are no longer separate components, he said, but interconnected parts of a single system in which improvements at one point can raise efficiency across the entire supply chain.

Asasleh said Jordan is working to strengthen the competitiveness of Aqaba Port as the Kingdom's maritime gateway and a key link in trade and supply chains, while developing the surrounding business environment to keep pace with regional and international changes in transport and logistics.

The Jordan Maritime Commission, he added, is advancing digital transformation, improving procedures and services, and strengthening maritime safety and security in line with international standards.

Asasleh stressed that closer public-private cooperation is essential to the sector's efficiency and sustainability, combining the private sector's expertise, flexibility and capacity for innovation with a regulatory environment that supports transparency and competitiveness.

Senate Labor and Social Development Committee Chairman Issa Murad said the conference comes as disruptions to global shipping and supply chains underscore the need for stronger regional logistics cooperation and more integrated transport networks.

Trade and logistics have been identified as priority sectors under Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision, he said, adding that new trade corridors and shifts in global commerce require deeper coordination among Arab countries and companies.

Murad said importers and traders increasingly operate across multiple markets and deal with numerous freight providers, reinforcing the need for networks that connect different stages of the supply chain and provide more efficient and flexible options.

Stronger logistics alliances, he added, could help reduce freight costs, improve operational efficiency and delivery times, and support the competitiveness of trade and the wider economy.

He also highlighted the role of the Ministry of Transport, Jordan Customs, the association representing customs clearance and freight companies, and the Jordan Shipping Association in addressing challenges facing trade and maintaining the flow of goods.

AWFA founder and president Odeh Ramahi said the alliance was created to bring together Arab freight and logistics companies that have traditionally operated separately and turn their expertise, networks and capabilities into shared commercial opportunities.

Rather than relying solely on established global networks, Arab freight agents should be able to build their own interconnected network and play a direct role in shaping its future, he said.

Ramahi said AWFA's success would be measured by whether it can build trust among members and translate business relationships into actual transactions, particularly by helping smaller companies enter new markets and find reliable partners in countries where they seek to operate.

Changing shipping routes, market shifts, conflicts, corridor closures and supply-chain disruptions have increased the need for dependable networks and genuine partnerships, he added.

AWFA Vice President Tamer Abu Saadat said the alliance aims to go beyond creating another industry network by establishing a practical platform through which Arab companies can reach new markets, identify trusted partners and turn cooperation into business and investment partnerships.

The broader goal, he said, is to build an interconnected Arab logistics network capable of competing, expanding internationally and connecting regional companies more effectively with global markets.

//Petra// RZ