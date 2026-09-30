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Acerpure Takes Big-Screen Gaming To The Next Level With Nitro QLED Tvs On Flipkart
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India, 30th September 2026: Acerpure India, a division of the global Acer Group, today announced its Nitro QLED TV range, available on Flipkart. Designed for consumers who want to take their home entertainment experience to the next level, the new range brings together large-format screens, immersive visuals, powerful audio, and gaming-focused features, with screen sizes available in 75-inch, 85-inch, and an expansive 100-inch variant.
Built to deliver a larger-than-life viewing and gaming experience, the Acerpure Nitro range combines a 120Hz HSR refresh rate with QLED display technology, enabling smoother motion and fluid visuals for fast-paced gaming, sports, and action-packed content. The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive visuals and surround sound. The range also features Google TV 5.0 Ref+, offering access to a connected smart entertainment experience.
Complementing the large displays is a 40W Box Speaker in 75” & 85”, and a 65W Box Speaker in 100” setup, designed to deliver powerful and immersive audio. Adding another layer of entertainment, the TVs include built-in Karaoke, letting users turn their living spaces into an entertainment zone for gatherings, celebrations, and everyday fun. Together, these features position the Acerpure Nitro range as a complete big-screen entertainment experience, with the 100-inch model bringing an especially expansive canvas for gaming and content consumption.
Vasudeva G, Director, Acerpure India, said,“The way consumers experience entertainment at home is evolving rapidly, and we see a growing desire for experiences that are not just bigger, but genuinely more immersive and engaging. With Nitro, we are bringing the scale of the big screen into the living room and creating a proposition that is as much about the experience as it is about the technology behind it. The 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch formats reflect our ambition to make larger-than-life entertainment more accessible to Indian consumers. Our association with Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for Acerpure further strengthens this vision of connecting technology with contemporary lifestyles and entertainment. Through our partnership with Flipkart, we are excited to take this proposition to consumers across the country.”
With its combination of massive screen sizes, high refresh rate, immersive audio-visual technology, and entertainment features, the Acerpure Nitro range is designed to make gaming and home entertainment more engaging, bringing the excitement of the big screen into the living room.
The Acerpure Nitro QLED TVs are available on Flipkart, with prices starting at INR 59,999/-
Built to deliver a larger-than-life viewing and gaming experience, the Acerpure Nitro range combines a 120Hz HSR refresh rate with QLED display technology, enabling smoother motion and fluid visuals for fast-paced gaming, sports, and action-packed content. The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive visuals and surround sound. The range also features Google TV 5.0 Ref+, offering access to a connected smart entertainment experience.
Complementing the large displays is a 40W Box Speaker in 75” & 85”, and a 65W Box Speaker in 100” setup, designed to deliver powerful and immersive audio. Adding another layer of entertainment, the TVs include built-in Karaoke, letting users turn their living spaces into an entertainment zone for gatherings, celebrations, and everyday fun. Together, these features position the Acerpure Nitro range as a complete big-screen entertainment experience, with the 100-inch model bringing an especially expansive canvas for gaming and content consumption.
Vasudeva G, Director, Acerpure India, said,“The way consumers experience entertainment at home is evolving rapidly, and we see a growing desire for experiences that are not just bigger, but genuinely more immersive and engaging. With Nitro, we are bringing the scale of the big screen into the living room and creating a proposition that is as much about the experience as it is about the technology behind it. The 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch formats reflect our ambition to make larger-than-life entertainment more accessible to Indian consumers. Our association with Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for Acerpure further strengthens this vision of connecting technology with contemporary lifestyles and entertainment. Through our partnership with Flipkart, we are excited to take this proposition to consumers across the country.”
With its combination of massive screen sizes, high refresh rate, immersive audio-visual technology, and entertainment features, the Acerpure Nitro range is designed to make gaming and home entertainment more engaging, bringing the excitement of the big screen into the living room.
The Acerpure Nitro QLED TVs are available on Flipkart, with prices starting at INR 59,999/-
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