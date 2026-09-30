The 20Th Benxi (International) Maple Leaf Festival Opens In Grand Style

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benxi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Broadcast and TV

BENXI, China, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 20th Benxi (International) Maple Leaf Festival opened in grand style on September 28 in Benxi, Liaoning Province, hailed as the "Maple Leaf Capital of China". Organized by the Benxi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Broadcast and TV, the festival offers visitors from China and around the world a window into the beauty of autumn in Northeast China.

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As a signature autumn cultural-tourism event of Liaoning, this year's festival held its opening ceremony at the Benxi Lake Industrial Heritage Cluster, bringing together century-old industrial relics and the natural scenery of mountains carpeted in red autumn foliage. Travel trade and cultural tourism representatives from the United States, France, Canada, and other countries gathered for cultural tourism exchanges, fostering a platform for international tourism cooperation.

The event also unveiled "Chasing the Maples in the Enchanting Autumn", a selection of premium autumn travel routes across Liaoning. Bringing together resources such as maple-clad mountains and forests, hot-spring wellness resorts, historic sites, and coastal landscapes, the routes feature a range of visitor-friendly initiatives, including discounts at scenic attractions and special-value package tickets, offering international visitors a diverse array of autumn travel options.

The Benxi Maple Leaf Festival has, over the course of two decades, grown into a globally oriented cultural tourism brand. Leveraging its exceptional maple-leaf resources, Benxi has innovatively rolled out new cultural-tourism offerings, such as maple-leaf-themed photoshoots and destination weddings, expanding its portfolio of autumn vacation experiences. In the golden autumn season, Guanmen Mountain, Laobian Valley, and Fenglin Valley are transformed into a sea of crimson, with sweeping vistas of red maple leaves.

Running throughout the autumn season, the event sees Liaoning extend a warm invitation to visitors from around the world to admire the spectacular maple foliage, explore the distinctive landscape and cultural heritage of Northeast China, and experience the distinctive charm of autumn in China.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Liang, Tel: 86-10-63074558