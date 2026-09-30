Beam Global To Present Advanced Battery Technology For AI Data Centers And Electric Aviation At The Battery Show North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, electrification of mobility, and smart city infrastructure, will share developments in its advanced battery technologies for high-power applications, including AI data centers and electric aviation, during the Company's presentations at The Battery Show North America, in Detroit, on October 12th through the 15th.

Beam Global is developing battery energy storage systems designed to manage the extreme power fluctuations generated by the rapidly increasing workloads of AI data centers. The research focuses on high-speed, multi-timescale control strategies that can reduce peak utility demand and required grid capacity while using less battery capacity than conventional approaches. The Company is also applying its proprietary passive thermal management technology to support frequent, high-rate battery cycling while managing battery temperatures and degradation.



Beam Global is evaluating its proprietary solutions to address thermal runaway initiation and propagation in high-power and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems for applications including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Testing includes side and bottom nail penetration, external heating and overcharge to evaluate thermal and electrical behavior during cell failure. At the module level, Beam's engineering and science teams are evaluating how battery architecture, enclosure design, thermal coupling, liquid-cooled cold plates and Beam's phase-change composite (PCCTM) technology affect cell-to-cell thermal propagation. Electro-thermal modeling is being used alongside physical testing to further characterize failure mechanisms and support the development of next-generation battery systems.



“Beam's core competency and protected IP are centered on our ability to deliver high power bursts under extreme operating conditions using our superior engineering and proprietary thermal management solutions,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“These capabilities are becoming increasingly essential for data centers and electric aviation applications like drones and eVTOLs. We are seeing significant increases in demand for our unique approach to these challenges. The Battery Show North America gives us the ideal opportunity to share the advances we are making to the very audiences who are seeking solutions to these critical challenges.”



Beam Global's Chief Battery Scientist, Dr. Said Al-Hallaj, and Donald Gilmore, Director of Energy Storage Systems, will present preliminary findings from two of the Company's research programs. Research into AI data center power transients will be presented by Donald Gilmore on October 13, followed by Dr. Said Al-Hallaj's presentation on thermal runaway in drone and eVTOL battery systems on October 14. Both presenters will be available at Beam's Booth 3403 for further discussion.



The markets for advanced battery technologies are expanding rapidly. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global data center energy storage systems market is projected to grow from $5.17 billion in 2026 to $10.48 billion by 2032, representing a 12.5% CAGR. The global eVTOL battery market is projected to grow from $6.90 billion in 2025 to $26.26 billion by 2032, representing a 21.0% CAGR, according to Fortune Business Insights.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator that develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. The Company operates at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

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