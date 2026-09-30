MEXC Invited To ISCR 2026 In South Korea, Joining Forces With Global Law Enforcement To Strengthen Cybercrime Defenses

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, was invited to the 27th International Symposium on Cybercrime Response (ISCR 2026) in South Korea, where Chief Compliance Officer Robert MacDonald delivered a speech. Hosted by the Korean National Police Agency, the two-day symposium took place on August 27–28 at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul.

The event drew a record 510 pre-registered participants, including law enforcement agencies such as the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and police from Japan and Hong Kong. Technology companies such as OpenAI and Google, along with digital asset exchanges, joined these agencies to discuss cross-border anti-fraud efforts.

Themed "Perfect Cube," this year's symposium drew on 27 being a perfect cube and the cube being the most stable geometric structure, and unveiled a three-dimensional framework of "Standard, Cooperation, and Technology" to build a safer cyberspace and a new digital order.

In his remarks, MEXC Chief Compliance Officer Robert MacDonald outlined the exchange's approach to handling law enforcement requests and how MEXC is evolving to stay ahead of industry challenges and combat financial crime globally. MEXC has built a dedicated system for law enforcement requests, staffed by a team capable of responding around the clock, and continues to enhance its speed and accuracy through technological innovation. These efforts include the planned integration of AI to help review, flag, and respond to requests faster.

He noted that across 2025–2026, MEXC has handled more than 6,600 law enforcement cases and successfully recovered more than $5.2 million in funds. He added that MEXC's cross-border anti-money laundering cooperation framework with compliance firm Transight has cut the average turnaround time from under eight hours to under two.

"It is an honor to take part in ISCR and share MEXC's experience with the law enforcement community," said Robert MacDonald, Chief Compliance Officer at MEXC. "Countering cross-border cybercrime takes all of us working together. We will continue to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with law enforcement and industry partners to help reinforce global defenses against cybercrime and provide our users with a secure trading environment."

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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