Studio Jadu Launches, Backing Independent Artists To Craft Animated Shows, Reach Audiences, Build Fandoms And Earn Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Khosla Ventures-backed company first ever studio to combine creator-first production, integrated fan fiction capabilities, and revenue sharing to build original entertainment franchises







SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio Jadu

Studio Jadu, backed by Khosla Ventures and Shakti VC, will support independent artists across production, distribution, fandom development, marketing, and monetization. Its AI Director's Assistant, AIDA, enables artists to turn their scripts and their vision into animation while allowing the artists to retain creative control. Examples of what artists have created on Studio Jadu can be found here and include The Future Was Awesome (comedy by four-time Emmy-award winner Fred Graver ), Sentinels (a thriller) and SDF (a supernatural mystery show).

AIDA is designed to empower creative control. Unlike prompt-to-video tools that encourage automatic creation, AIDA acts as a creative soundboard for creators who want to bring their“labor of love” to fans. The platform enables artists to refine their stories, build characters that audiences can relate to, and create worlds for fandoms to explore.

“At Studio Jadu, we're backing creators with the tools they need to bring their stories to life while retaining artistic control, reaching audiences, building fandoms, and earning the reward of their creativity through an equitable revenue share model,” said Masoud Loghmani, founder and CEO of Studio Jadu.

Loghmani previously spent years at the center of the most influential video platforms of the era, YouTube and TikTok, where he built and scaled the monetization products that redefined how brands reach audiences through the authentic storytelling power of creators. His experience led him to consider how advances in AI could create new opportunities for artists and support more sustainable creative businesses.

Studio Jadu's Pioneer Program is now accepting applications. The company is particularly interested in anime-inspired projects and creators prepared to take an active role in directing their work. Selected artists will receive access to AIDA, as well as marketing, distribution, and monetization support. The company has already built an audience of more than 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Investors, creators, distribution partners, and other organizations interested in Studio Jadu can reach the team at ....

About Studio Jadu

Studio Jadu

Media Contact:

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR

...

760-798-1563

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at