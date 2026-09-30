Eclipse Foundation Launches The Sovereign AI Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New vendor-neutral initiative brings together an initial community of 17 organisations to connect industry needs with open source AI projects and turn shared expertise into practical guidance for greater choice and control

BRUSSELS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundatio, one of the world's largest open source software foundations, today announced the formation of the Sovereign AI Foundatio, a vendor-neutral initiative that will help member organisations understand their AI dependencies, evaluate open source alternatives, and make more informed decisions about the technologies on which they rely.

As AI moves from experimentation into critical operations and decision-making, control over the underlying technology is becoming a strategic business concern. Many organisations rely on models, platforms, and services they cannot fully inspect, adapt, or govern. That dependence can limit their ability to control where data is processed, choose which technologies to use, or change direction as costs, requirements, and provider terms evolve.

“AI sovereignty is about preserving meaningful choice and control over the systems on which organisations depend,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation.“The Eclipse Foundation already hosts open source technologies that give organisations practical alternatives across the AI stack. The Sovereign AI Foundation will connect those projects with real industry requirements while giving members a neutral forum to compare experience, identify shared priorities, and accelerate adoption.”

AI sovereignty does not mean isolation, complete self-sufficiency, or rejecting proprietary technology. It means retaining the ability to understand, choose, adapt, and govern critical AI systems while preserving viable alternatives and the freedom to change direction.

Open source is central to achieving that goal. It can provide greater visibility into technology dependencies, more flexibility to adapt systems, and more choice in how AI is deployed. Combined with portability, operational expertise, and vendor-neutral governance, open technologies can help organisations reduce unnecessary dependency and retain greater control over their AI systems.

The Eclipse Foundation advances these goals in two complementary ways. Independently governed open source projects develop and maintain the technologies. The Sovereign AI Foundation brings member organisations together to identify shared requirements, evaluate relevant projects, contribute experience and expertise, and support adoption and community growth.

The initiative launches with 17 participating organisations spanning technology, industry, research, and the open source community: CEA LIST, EclipseSource, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, Ericsson, Eurotech, Infosys, Kentyou, KU Leuven, Open Elements, Red Hat, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch, Thales, The IO Foundation, TypeFox, the University of York, and Vector Informatik. Additional organisations are in the process of joining, and all Eclipse Foundation member organisations are invited to participate.

Connecting industry needs with open source AI projects

The Sovereign AI Foundation will connect member priorities and real-world use cases with relevant projects across the Eclipse Foundation ecosystem. Members will be able to identify and evaluate technologies that address their needs, bring operational requirements and feedback to project communities, contribute expertise, and help drive adoption.

Relevant projects include Eclipse Theia and Theia A for AI-enabled developer tools; Eclipse Enclav for running AI coding agents in isolated, policy-controlled environments; Eclipse PanEva for evaluating model capability, safety, and cybersecurity; and Eclipse LMO for developing and managing multi-agent systems. The Open VSX Registr provides vendor-neutral extension infrastructure for open source and AI-enabled development tools, with downloads approaching one billion per month. The Eclipse Foundation is also exploring a broader AI Registry for emerging components such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, agent skills, and plugins.

Each project retains independent governance and control over its technical roadmap. By connecting organisations deploying AI with the communities building these technologies, the Sovereign AI Foundation will support a modular ecosystem in which projects can address different requirements, evolve independently, and work together where appropriate.

From shared experience to practical guidance

The Sovereign AI Foundation focuses on six areas:



Mapping real-world needs and use cases: Building a shared view of how members are deploying, evaluating, and piloting open source AI.

Assessing technologies and dependencies: Examining developments across models, evaluation frameworks, infrastructure, and agentic systems, as well as the dependencies they can create.

Evaluating relevant open source projects: Assessing how projects align with member requirements and identifying opportunities for adoption, contribution, and collaboration.

Sharing experience and identifying common requirements: Comparing lessons from real-world deployments and identifying needs that members and project communities can address together.

Developing practical resources: Producing whitepapers, blueprints, landscape analyses, and reference materials that support better-informed AI decisions. Translating research into action: Turning findings from Eclipse Foundation research initiatives, including EU-funded projects, into insights that members can apply.

The Sovereign AI Foundation will focus on knowledge sharing, technology assessment, project evaluation, ecosystem coordination, and practical guidance. It will not develop software or specifications. Technical development will continue within Eclipse Foundation-governed projects, creating a feedback loop between the organisations deploying AI and the communities building the technologies they need.

Supporting a broader open AI ecosystem

The Sovereign AI Foundation is the member forum within the Eclipse Foundation's broader AI ecosystem. Beyond the projects named above, the Eclipse Foundation's AI project portfoli spans deep learning, data and numerical computing, simulation, observability, cloud infrastructure, edge applications, and other areas. These projects benefit from established governance and shared legal, operational, security, and community support.

The Eclipse Foundation also supports practical skills development through its AI Coding Workshop serie, which helps developers and engineering teams apply disciplined, cross-tool approaches to AI-assisted software development. Visit the workshop website for the latest schedule and registration information.

Together, these activities connect open technologies with the knowledge, experience, and practical skills organisations need to adopt and develop AI while preserving choice and control.

Eclipse Foundation member organisations are invited to join the Sovereign AI Foundation, share their requirements and experience, identify common priorities, and help build its first practical resources. Other organisations can explore Eclipse Foundation membership and participation at sovereign-ai-foundation.or.

Member perspectives

CEA-List

“ Sovereign AI is essential to securing Europe's technological independence and fostering collaborative innovation. Building on the success of our Aidge open-source ecosystem in enabling next-generation AI projects, CEA-List is committed to contributing to European initiatives that strengthen sovereign AI communities, such as SAIF.”

GOUY-PAILLER Cédric, Head of AI Program at CEA-List

EclipseSource

“AI is changing how engineering tools are built and how engineers work with them. From our practical work building custom AI-native IDEs and engineering tools with our industry customers, as well as our contributions to open-source platforms such as Eclipse Theia, Theia AI, and Eclipse Enclave, we see a strong need for solutions that combine powerful AI capabilities with control, flexibility, and vendor neutrality. The Sovereign AI Foundation provides an important forum to bring real-world engineering requirements into the open-source ecosystem, align across organizations, and jointly shape technologies that can provide a reliable foundation for future AI-native engineering workflows.”

Jonas Helming, CEO of EclipseSource.

Eurotech

“At Eurotech, we enable AI to the edge, where it connects directly with physical systems and where security, reliability, and the ability to adapt over long lifecycles are essential. The Sovereign AI Foundation gives us a valuable forum to work with industry peers on practical strategies and measures that safeguard transparency and control over mission-critical technology relationships.”

Robert Andres, Chief Marketing Officer at Eurotech.

InfoSys

“As AI diffusion scales across the organisation, strategic Enterprise AI Autonomy will be key to ensure that the organisations are able to control and have autonomy in model usage, data & learning, and operational execution. We are excited to work with the Sovereign AI foundation in promoting open sourcing and autonomy across the AI ecosystem.”

Rafee Tarafdar, Executive Vice President, CTO, Infosys

Research Centre for Information Systems Engineering (LIRIS)

“The dependency of economic, academic, and societal organisations on external services like AI keeps growing and is increasingly being considered a strategic problem related to sovereignty. This awareness goes beyond functional requirements and includes concerns such as trustworthiness and reliability, as well as the need for assurances on key issues like data confidentiality, availability, portability, compatibility, retaining control over economic cost, and avoiding vendor lock-in. In a simple equation, Trust equals Transparency times Control. In the work of the Sovereign AI Foundation, which aligns with the principles of open source development, both factors are actively being improved, ultimately leading to higher trustworthiness of key technology.”

Dr. Dimitri Van Landuyt, Research Centre for Information Systems Engineering (LIRIS), Faculty of Business and Economics (FEB), KU Leuven, Belgium

TypeFox

“Already, we've been impressed by the community that's been put together, and the quality of the ideas and projects put forth. We're more than excited to be involved as members of the Sovereign AI Foundation, and are looking forward to being a key part of this trailblazing effort.”

Benjamin Wilson, Language Engineer, TypeFox

About the Sovereign AI Foundation

The Sovereign AI Foundation is an Eclipse Foundation initiative that provides a vendor-neutral forum for member organisations to navigate the open source AI landscape. Participants share knowledge and use cases, assess technologies and trends, and develop practical resources that support more informed AI decisions and greater transparency, interoperability, choice, and control. Learn more at sovereign-ai-foundation.or.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides a global community of individuals and organisations with a vendor-neutral, business-friendly environment for open source collaboration and innovation. We host Adoptium, the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, Open VSX, Software Defined Vehicle, and more than 450 high-impact open source projects. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, we are an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members. Our events, including Open Community Experience (OCX), bring together developers, industry leaders, and researchers from around the world. To learn more, follow us on X and LinkedIn, or visit eclipse.org.

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