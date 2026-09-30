Quantexa Receives Morgan Stanley 2026 Innovation Award

For more than two decades, Morgan Stanley has honored technology innovators whose capabilities have made a meaningful impact. Tech Week is an invitation-only gathering that brings the firm's senior business and technology leaders together with its technology partners; this year's event focused on AI platforms and agentic foundations. Quantexa was recognized for its work uniting Morgan Stanley's customer data across the global enterprise.

Quantexa's Entity Resolution technology ingests customer and contact data across lines of business and applies dynamic matching to identify duplicate records through two complementary configurations: an automated approach aligned to existing governance standards, and a stewardship-driven review that surfaces additional consolidation opportunities for human oversight. The platform supports Morgan Stanley's Integrated Firm strategy by enhancing the holistic view of clients.

“Quantexa's platform gives us a more comprehensive view of our clients across the enterprise,” said Dan DeDora, Managing Director, Head of Integrated Firmwide Client Intelligence, Morgan Stanley.“That foundation is helping to advance our data and AI agenda, positioning us to continue to expand into new data domains. As Morgan Stanley continues to prioritize a unified approach to client relationships, robust data plays a key role.”

Entity Resolution is one capability within Quantexa's broader Decision Intelligence Platform, which unifies fragmented internal and external enterprise data, builds knowledge graphs to map relationships across customers, counterparties and transactions, supporting and augmenting confident human and AI decision-making. That foundation becomes the context layer between an organization's raw data and the AI models and agents it increasingly relies on, so those systems reason over a real-world decision-ready view of the business rather than isolated records.

“Financial institutions worldwide are under pressure to unlock the value of AI, but that value depends on the context and trustworthiness of the data underneath it. Morgan Stanley is meeting that moment head-on,” said Vishal Marria, founder and CEO, Quantexa.“We are honored by this recognition and to be part of Morgan Stanley's journey in delivering the next generation of AI and client intelligence capabilities.”

The recognition follows a year of independent validation for Quantexa's platform: the company was recently named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Decision Intelligence Platforms and a Luminary in Everest Group's 2026 Innovation Watch for AI-powered Decision Intelligence and as a leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Decision Intelligence Platforms.

To learn more about how Quantexa helps banks turn fragmented customer data into a trusted, enterprise-wide view, please visit #why-quantexa.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security. The company has been named as a Decision Intelligence category and innovation leader by all of the major industry analyst firms. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Decision Intelligence Platforms, David Pidsley, Carlie Idoine, Kevin R. Quinn, Gareth Herschel, Kjell Carlsson, Ph.D. 26 January 2026.

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