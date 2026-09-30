MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global semiconductor gas abatement systems market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2026 to USD 4.3 billion by 2036, at an 8.4% CAGR. Growth is driven by new semiconductor fabs, advanced-node production, AI, HBM, advanced packaging, specialty gas use and stricter emissions regulations. Point-of-use and thermal systems lead the market, while integrated and plasma abatement solutions are set for rapid growth. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share, with North America forecast to grow fastest. The report covers technologies, applications, regional trends, forecasts and leading companies.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Semiconductor Gas Abatement Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Semiconductor Gas Abatement Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2025. The report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the rapidly evolving semiconductor gas abatement systems market by examining market trends, technological advancements, semiconductor manufacturing investments, environmental developments, competitive activities, and future growth opportunities across the semiconductor fabrication and advanced packaging landscape.

Semiconductor gas abatement systems have emerged as mission-critical components of semiconductor fab infrastructure for treating and neutralizing hazardous, corrosive, reactive, and greenhouse process gases released during fabrication. These systems are used across etching, chemical vapor deposition, atomic layer deposition, plasma-enhanced CVD, chamber cleaning, epitaxy, ion implantation, and other semiconductor processes. The market encompasses point-of-use units installed directly at individual process tools, centralized systems that treat combined exhaust streams from multiple tools, integrated multi-stage systems combining thermal, plasma, catalytic, wet, and dry technologies, and gas abatement monitoring and control systems. The expanding global semiconductor manufacturing capacity, increasing use of specialty and process gases, tightening environmental regulations, growth of advanced-node production, and rising demand for high-efficiency treatment of fluorinated gases are driving market growth worldwide.

This report delivers an in-depth assessment of the market by analyzing abatement technology innovations, gas chemistry requirements, semiconductor process trends, fab construction, system capacity, environmental regulations, sustainability initiatives, investment activities, and competitive strategies shaping industry growth. It evaluates how advances in thermal abatement, plasma abatement, catalytic systems, wet scrubbing, dry treatment, hybrid technologies, digital monitoring, and predictive maintenance are improving destruction and removal efficiency, energy performance, process safety, environmental compliance, and fab operating reliability. The study also provides strategic market forecasts, segment-level insights, and regional analysis to support informed business, investment, equipment procurement, fab construction, and semiconductor manufacturing decisions.

Market Dynamics

The expansion of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity remains one of the primary drivers of the semiconductor gas abatement systems market. Semiconductor fabs require dedicated gas treatment infrastructure alongside etch, deposition, cleaning, and other process tools to manage hazardous and environmentally sensitive exhaust streams. As manufacturers construct new fabs and expand existing facilities for advanced logic, memory, automotive, power, compound semiconductor, MEMS, and sensor production, demand is increasing for point-of-use, centralized, integrated, monitoring, and control systems. Record levels of fab equipment investment and the continued expansion of 300 mm manufacturing capacity are further supporting the installation of new gas abatement infrastructure.

The growing use of specialty and process gases is also accelerating market adoption. Modern semiconductor manufacturing relies on fluorinated gases, silane and silicon-containing gases, nitrogen-containing gases, hydrogen and hydrogen-containing gases, oxygen-containing gases, and other hazardous process gases across etching, deposition, chamber cleaning, and related operations. Fluorinated gases such as nitrogen trifluoride, carbon tetrafluoride, hexafluoroethane, trifluoromethane, and sulfur hexafluoride can have significantly higher global warming potentials than carbon dioxide, making high-efficiency abatement essential for environmental compliance and sustainability. As device geometries shrink and process complexity increases, fabs are using more diverse gas chemistries and process steps, thereby increasing the number, variety, and complexity of gas streams requiring treatment.

Tightening environmental regulations on semiconductor emissions are further supporting market growth. Governments, environmental agencies, semiconductor manufacturers, and industry organizations are emphasizing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, hazardous air pollutants, and other process-related emissions. Gas abatement systems help manufacturers reduce the release of unreacted process gases, corrosive compounds, particulate matter, and other contaminants while supporting compliance with environmental permits and corporate sustainability targets. Increasing reporting requirements, voluntary emissions-reduction commitments, and pressure from customers and investors are encouraging semiconductor manufacturers to upgrade existing systems and install advanced abatement technologies in new facilities.

The growth of advanced-node semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence infrastructure is reshaping gas abatement demand. Leading-edge logic, advanced DRAM, HBM, 3D NAND, and advanced packaging processes require increasingly complex etching, deposition, cleaning, and bonding steps. These processes generate more demanding gas mixtures and require high-performance abatement systems with greater efficiency, reliability, monitoring, and process integration. The expansion of AI accelerators, high-performance computing, data-center processors, and advanced memory is therefore translating into sustained investment in thermal, plasma, catalytic, wet, dry, and hybrid gas treatment systems.

Continuous technological innovation is reshaping the competitive landscape. Equipment manufacturers are introducing high-efficiency thermal and plasma systems, catalytic solutions for specific gas chemistries, wet and dry scrubbers, hybrid multi-stage platforms, compact point-of-use units, and integrated monitoring and control systems. Advances in gas concentration monitoring, emissions measurement, destruction and removal efficiency tracking, remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and automated process control are improving the performance and operational visibility of gas abatement equipment. Furthermore, the development of systems optimized for low-global-warming-potential process gases and advanced-node production is expected to expand the addressable market for gas abatement providers.

Despite favorable market conditions, several challenges continue to influence industry adoption. High capital and operating costs, substantial energy and consumables requirements, complex process gas mixtures, demanding installation conditions, specialized engineering needs, and the need to maintain high destruction efficiency across variable exhaust streams remain important considerations affecting market expansion. Modern fabs use multiple gas chemistries across numerous process tools, and abatement systems must treat reactive, corrosive, and potentially incompatible streams reliably without compromising safety or throughput. In addition, equipment qualification, maintenance downtime, space constraints, integration with vacuum and exhaust systems, and the need for continuous regulatory monitoring may increase implementation complexity and total cost of ownership.

The market nevertheless presents substantial long-term opportunities. The growth of advanced-node semiconductor manufacturing, increasing adoption of low-global-warming-potential process gas alternatives, expansion of HBM and advanced memory fabs, construction of new semiconductor facilities, growing deployment of integrated hybrid abatement systems, and the adoption of digital monitoring and predictive maintenance are expected to create favorable conditions for future market growth. Increasing investment in semiconductor supply-chain resilience across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe is also expected to generate significant opportunities for system suppliers and service providers. As semiconductor manufacturers continue to emphasize emissions reduction, environmental compliance, process safety, energy efficiency, and fab reliability, demand for advanced gas abatement technologies is expected to increase significantly across developed and emerging semiconductor markets.

Segment Analysis

The report provides detailed market analysis across system type, abatement technology, gas type, semiconductor process, semiconductor device, fab type, system capacity, end user, and geography, enabling stakeholders to identify high-growth business opportunities and evolving semiconductor manufacturing and environmental technology trends.

Based on system type, the market is segmented into point-of-use gas abatement systems, centralized gas abatement systems, integrated abatement systems, and gas abatement monitoring and control systems. Point-of-use gas abatement systems currently account for the largest share of market revenue owing to the growing preference for tool-specific solutions that provide high destruction efficiency, reduce cross-contamination risks, and allow direct treatment of exhaust close to the process chamber. Integrated abatement systems are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of multi-stage platforms that combine thermal, plasma, catalytic, wet, or dry treatment technologies to manage complex multi-gas exhaust streams from advanced-node process tools.

Based on abatement technology, the market is segmented into thermal abatement, plasma abatement, catalytic abatement, wet scrubbing, dry abatement, and hybrid abatement. Thermal abatement currently represents the largest technology segment owing to its proven efficiency in handling high gas flow rates and treating a broad range of process gases across semiconductor fabrication. Plasma abatement is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by its increasing adoption for high-efficiency destruction of fluorinated gases in advanced-node etching, deposition, and chamber-cleaning applications. Hybrid abatement systems are also expected to gain importance as fabs seek to combine the strengths of multiple technologies while optimizing energy use, footprint, and treatment performance.

Based on gas type, the market is segmented into fluorinated gases, silane and silicon-containing gases, nitrogen-containing gases, hydrogen and hydrogen-containing gases, oxygen-containing gases, and other hazardous process gases. Fluorinated gases currently account for the largest share of the market owing to their widespread use in etching and chamber-cleaning applications and the stringent abatement efficiency required because of their high global warming potential. Silane and silicon-containing gases are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing use in deposition processes for advanced logic, memory, HBM, 3D NAND, and other semiconductor devices. The growing diversity of process gases is also increasing demand for flexible and chemistry-specific treatment systems.

From a semiconductor process perspective, the report evaluates etching, chemical vapor deposition, atomic layer deposition, plasma-enhanced CVD, cleaning processes, epitaxy, ion implantation, and other semiconductor processes. Etching currently accounts for the largest share of the market due to its intensive use of fluorinated process gases and the associated need for dedicated, high-efficiency abatement capacity. Atomic layer deposition is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by its expanding role in advanced-node gate formation, interconnect development, memory structures, and other processes that require precise gas chemistry control and associated treatment infrastructure.

Based on semiconductor device, the market is segmented into logic devices, memory devices, microprocessors and microcontrollers, analog and mixed-signal devices, power semiconductors, RF and connectivity devices, image sensors, and compound semiconductor devices. Logic devices currently represent a major share of the market owing to the scale of advanced foundry and logic manufacturing and the growing complexity of etching and deposition processes at leading-edge nodes. Memory devices, particularly DRAM, NAND, and HBM, are expected to witness strong growth as AI and high-performance computing demand increases and memory manufacturers expand advanced production capacity. Compound semiconductor and power device applications are also creating opportunities for specialized systems capable of treating process gases used in silicon carbide, gallium nitride, and other materials processing.

Based on fab type, the market is segmented into logic and foundry fabs, memory fabs, analog and power semiconductor fabs, compound semiconductor fabs, MEMS and sensor fabs, and advanced packaging facilities. Logic and foundry fabs currently account for the largest share of the market, reflecting the scale of advanced logic production and their position as major destinations for global fab equipment investment. HBM fabs, within the memory fabs segment, are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by surging demand for high-bandwidth memory used in AI accelerator chips and the increasing complexity of advanced DRAM and packaging processes.

The report also analyzes market performance across semiconductor foundries, integrated device manufacturers, memory manufacturers, compound semiconductor manufacturers, MEMS and sensor manufacturers, advanced packaging and OSAT providers, and semiconductor research and development facilities. Semiconductor foundries currently account for the largest share of the market due to the scale of new fab construction and advanced-node capacity expansion among leading contract manufacturers. Advanced packaging and OSAT providers are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as process gas use increases in hybrid bonding, 3D packaging, wafer-level packaging, and other advanced integration applications.

Regional Analysis

The report provides comprehensive market analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Regional evaluations consider semiconductor manufacturing capacity, fab equipment investment, advanced-node production, memory and HBM capacity, environmental regulations, process gas use, advanced packaging activity, government incentives, and investments influencing market growth.

Asia-Pacific currently accounts for the largest share of the global semiconductor gas abatement systems market, supported by the concentration of semiconductor manufacturing capacity in Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, and other major economies. The region's strong position in advanced logic, memory, HBM, 3D NAND, image sensors, foundry services, OSAT, and electronics manufacturing is generating sustained demand for point-of-use, centralized, integrated, thermal, plasma, catalytic, wet, dry, and hybrid abatement systems. Continued investment in 300 mm fabrication, advanced-node production, memory expansion, and semiconductor supply-chain development is further strengthening the regional market.

North America is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by large-scale new fab construction, domestic semiconductor manufacturing incentives, supply-chain resilience initiatives, and growing demand for AI, advanced logic, memory, automotive, and power semiconductor production. New fab projects require comprehensive gas abatement infrastructure before process tools can be qualified for operation, creating significant opportunities for equipment suppliers and service providers. The region's strong ecosystem of semiconductor designers, foundries, IDMs, equipment manufacturers, research institutions, and environmental technology companies is further supporting the development and adoption of advanced gas treatment systems.

Europe continues to demonstrate steady growth supported by its semiconductor manufacturing base, automotive and industrial chip demand, power and compound semiconductor capabilities, environmental regulations, and investments in regional production resilience. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to present emerging growth opportunities as semiconductor research, specialty manufacturing, electronics production, and industrial infrastructure develop. Increasing investment in power electronics, MEMS, sensors, compound semiconductors, and advanced packaging is expected to support gradual adoption of gas abatement systems across these regions.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a comprehensive evaluation of the competitive environment by examining the strategic positioning of leading market participants, their point-of-use and centralized system portfolios, abatement technology capabilities, gas chemistry expertise, monitoring and control solutions, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion initiatives, research and development investments, service networks, and recent business developments.

Competitive benchmarking enables stakeholders to evaluate companies based on destruction and removal efficiency, gas treatment breadth, thermal and plasma performance, energy efficiency, system capacity, process integration, digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, installation expertise, service support, and global market presence. The study also analyzes how market participants are leveraging thermal abatement, plasma abatement, catalytic treatment, wet scrubbing, dry abatement, hybrid platforms, low-GWP gas compatibility, and advanced monitoring technologies to strengthen their competitive positioning within the semiconductor gas abatement systems market.

Key companies profiled in the report include Edwards Vacuum, Ebara Corporation, DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, Kanken Techno Co., Ltd., CS CLEAN SYSTEMS AG, Busch Vacuum Solutions, Ecosys Abatement, Plasma-Therm LLC, Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, MEKICS Co., Ltd., KNM Group Berhad, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Veolia Water Technologies, and other prominent companies operating in the semiconductor gas abatement systems market.

How This Report Helps



Provides accurate market size estimates and long-term forecasts for the global semiconductor gas abatement systems market.

Evaluates the impact of point-of-use, centralized, integrated, thermal, plasma, catalytic, wet, dry, hybrid, monitoring, and control systems on market growth.

Identifies high-growth opportunities across system types, abatement technologies, gas types, semiconductor processes, semiconductor devices, fab types, system capacities, end users, and geographic regions.

Analyzes emerging trends in advanced-node manufacturing, HBM and memory fabs, low-global-warming-potential gases, integrated hybrid abatement, digital emissions monitoring, predictive maintenance, and fab infrastructure modernization.

Evaluates the influence of semiconductor capacity expansion, fab equipment spending, environmental regulation, specialty gas use, AI and high-performance computing demand, advanced packaging, and supply-chain resilience initiatives on industry development.

Benchmarks leading companies based on destruction and removal efficiency, energy performance, technology breadth, process integration, system capacity, digital monitoring, service networks, and competitive positioning.

Supports equipment procurement, fab construction planning, technology selection, investment decisions, partnership evaluation, system integration, environmental compliance planning, market entry, and business expansion strategies. Delivers actionable market intelligence for semiconductor foundries, IDMs, memory manufacturers, compound semiconductor manufacturers, MEMS and sensor manufacturers, advanced packaging and OSAT providers, gas abatement equipment suppliers, industrial gas companies, environmental technology providers, investors, distributors, and research organizations.

Key Questions Answered



What is the current size of the global semiconductor gas abatement systems market, and how is it expected to evolve through 2036?

Which system type, abatement technology, gas type, semiconductor process, semiconductor device, fab type, system capacity, end-user, and regional segments are expected to account for the largest market shares during the forecast period?

What are the major technological, manufacturing, environmental, regulatory, process-gas, and economic factors driving market growth?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing industry development?

Which system type, abatement technology, gas type, semiconductor process, semiconductor device, fab type, system capacity, end-user, and regional segments are expected to experience the strongest growth?

Which geographic markets present the most attractive business opportunities for semiconductor gas abatement system manufacturers and environmental technology providers?

How are advanced-node manufacturing, specialty process gases, fluorinated gas regulation, HBM and memory expansion, advanced packaging, and new fab construction influencing demand for gas abatement systems?

Who are the leading companies operating in the market, and what technology, product development, capacity expansion, service, partnership, and competitive strategies are they adopting?

What recent product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, fab investments, environmental regulations, process developments, and technological innovations are shaping the competitive landscape? How can stakeholders leverage market intelligence from this report to support equipment procurement, fab construction, investment decisions, environmental compliance, competitive benchmarking, market entry, and long-term business strategy?

Key Topics Covered:

4.3. Market Dynamics Drivers



4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Expansion of Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Capacity

4.3.1.2. Increasing Construction of Advanced Semiconductor Fabs

4.3.1.3. Growing Use of Specialty & Process Gases

4.3.1.4. Increasing Environmental Regulations for Semiconductor Emissions 4.3.1.5. Growing Adoption of Point-of-Use Gas Abatement Systems

Challenges



4.3.2. Restraints



4.3.2.1. High Capital and Operating Costs



4.3.2.2. Complex Process Gas Mixtures



4.3.2.3. High Maintenance Requirements

4.3.2.4. Limited Availability of Skilled Technical Personnel

4.3.4. Challenges



4.3.4.1. Abatement of High-GWP Fluorinated Gases



4.3.4.2. Corrosive and Reactive Gas Byproducts



4.3.4.3. Maintaining High Destruction & Removal Efficiency 4.3.4.4. Managing Abatement Byproducts and Secondary Waste

Case Studies Industry Trends



4.9. Investment & Industry Trends

4.9.1. Semiconductor Fab Construction

4.9.2. Advanced Node Manufacturing

4.9.3. Sustainable Semiconductor Manufacturing

4.9.4. Low-GWP Gas Adoption

4.9.5. Abatement System Energy Optimization 4.9.6. Digital Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Opportunities



4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Growth of Advanced Node Semiconductor Manufacturing

4.3.3.2. Increasing Adoption of Low-GWP Process Gas Alternatives

4.3.3.3. Development of Energy-Efficient Abatement Systems

4.3.3.4. Increasing Demand for Integrated Gas Abatement & Monitoring 4.3.3.5. Expansion of Semiconductor Manufacturing in Emerging Regions

15. Company Profiles



15.1. Edwards Vacuum

15.2. Ebara Corporation

15.3. DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

15.4. Kanken Techno Co., Ltd.

15.5. CS CLEAN SYSTEMS AG

15.6. Busch Vacuum Solutions

15.7. Ecosys Abatement

15.8. Plasma-Therm LLC

15.9. Linde plc

15.10. Air Liquide S.A.

15.11. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

15.12. MEKICS Co., Ltd.

15.13. KNM Group Berhad

15.14. Kurita Water Industries Ltd. 15.15. Veolia Water Technologies

Companies Featured



Edwards Vacuum

Ebara Corporation

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

Kanken Techno Co., Ltd.

CS CLEAN SYSTEMS AG

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Ecosys Abatement

Plasma-Therm LLC

Linde plc

Air Liquide S.A.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

MEKICS Co., Ltd.

KNM Group Berhad

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Veolia Water Technologies

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