Blacks Network® Launches Global Afrocentric Business And Community Platform

New digital ecosystem connects businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals through a directory, marketplace, jobs, events, crowdfunding and community groups.

- Godwin E. EnogieruDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - Blacks Network, Inc. today announced the launch of Blacks Network, a new Afrocentric SaaS community, business directory and marketplace platform designed to connect businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals and communities across the United States, Canada, Europe and Africa.Available at BlacksNetwork, Blacks Networkbrings business discovery, commerce, professional networking and community engagement together within one digital ecosystem.The platform was created around a central idea: build stronger connections that can lead to greater business, professional and community opportunities.One Platform for Business, Opportunity and CommunityRather than requiring members to rely on multiple platforms for business promotion, networking, events, employment opportunities, fundraising and community engagement, Blacks Networkcombines these functions within a single platform.Key features include:.Business Directory: Business owners and entrepreneurs can create listings designed to increase visibility and help customers and professionals discover their businesses and services..Marketplace: Members can promote, sell and discover business products and services through an integrated marketplace..Jobs Board: Businesses and organizations can post employment opportunities while professionals and job seekers can discover available positions..Events: Members can create, promote and discover business, professional, cultural and community events..Crowdfunding: Users can create qualifying fundraising campaigns for projects, initiatives and causes and connect those campaigns with potential supporters..Community & Meetup Groups: Members can create and join groups based on business, professional, cultural, educational, social and other shared interests, providing another way to build meaningful connections..Professional Networking: Members can connect with other entrepreneurs, businesses and professionals and develop relationships beyond geographic boundaries.Together, these features are designed to make Blacks Networka digital destination where people, businesses and opportunities connect.Building Connections Across the USA, Canada, Europe and Africa.While Blacks Networkis headquartered in the United States, its vision extends internationally.The platform is designed to facilitate connections among members, businesses and professionals throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Africa, opening opportunities for business discovery, professional relationships, community building and cross-border collaboration.The company's Afrocentric focus is intended to provide a dedicated environment where entrepreneurship, culture, community and economic opportunity can intersect.“Our vision for Blacks Networkis much larger than building another social network,” said Godwin E. Enogieru, Founder of Blacks Network, Inc.“We are building an ecosystem where a business owner can gain exposure, an entrepreneur can discover opportunities, a professional can build valuable relationships, and communities can organize and connect across borders. We want Blacks Networkto become a bridge between people, businesses and opportunities around the world.”Blacks NetworkAffiliate Program Rewards Member Referrals.Blacks Networkis also introducing an Affiliate Program as part of its membership ecosystem.Eligible existing members can earn a 10% affiliate commission when they successfully refer a new member who purchases a qualifying VIP Membership, subject to the applicable affiliate program terms and conditions.The referral program provides participating members with an additional opportunity to benefit from the growth of the Blacks Networkcommunity while introducing entrepreneurs, professionals and businesses to the platform.Creating a Digital Ecosystem for Economic Connection.Blacks Networkenters the market at a time when businesses, independent entrepreneurs and professionals increasingly depend on digital platforms to attract customers, build relationships, recruit talent and discover new opportunities.By combining a business directory, marketplace, jobs board, events platform, crowdfunding tools, community groups, professional networking and an affiliate program, Blacks Networkseeks to provide these capabilities through a unified platform with an Afrocentric focus.For businesses, the platform creates another digital channel for visibility and discovery.For professionals, it provides opportunities to connect and network.For entrepreneurs, it provides tools for promoting products and services and discovering opportunities.For communities and organizations, it provides tools for bringing people together around shared interests, activities, initiatives and causes.The result is a platform built around three central pillars:PEOPLE. BUSINESSES. OPPORTUNITIESAnd one broader vision: A STRONGER TOMORROW. TOGETHER.About Blacks NetworkBlacks Networkis an Afrocentric SaaS community, business directory and marketplace platform owned and operated by Blacks Network, Inc., a Texas corporation headquartered in Dallas, Texas.The platform is designed to foster connection, entrepreneurship, empowerment and economic opportunity through an integrated suite of digital services, including a business directory, marketplace, jobs board, events, crowdfunding, community groups, professional networking and member affiliate opportunities.Blacks Networkis designed to connect businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals and communities across the United States, Canada, Europe and Africa.Website: BlacksNetworkKeywords: Blacks Network, Blacks Network platform, Black-owned businesses, Black business directory, Black entrepreneurs, Afrocentric business platform, Black professional network, Black business marketplace, Black community platform, Black business networking, African diaspora business network, Black entrepreneurship, business opportunities, professional networking, crowdfunding, community groups

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