Caliber Expands Leadership Team To Support Next Phase Of Growth

Cassie Croissant joins as Managing Director of The Caliber Collective and Jay Richards as General Manager of The News Movement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Caliber, the multi-platform parent company of The News Movement (TNM), The Recount, Capsule, SaySo and The Caliber Collective, today announced two additions to the team as the company continues to expand its portfolio of social-first media brands and creative capabilities.Cassie Croissant joins Caliber as Managing Director of The Caliber Collective, where she will lead the continued growth and development of the company's creative studio and agency business. The Caliber Collective, develops digital and social campaigns for more than 25 corporate and consumer clients, including Walmart, TaskRabbit, Bird, AstraZeneca, Movember and more, developing digital and social campaigns that connect with hundreds of millions of audiences across social platforms.In her new role, she will focus on growth, strategy, and teams across the US and the UK. She will be based in the company's New York office.Her appointment follows the addition of Jay Richards as General Manager of The News Movement earlier this month. Based in Caliber's London office, Richards will build commercial and audience momentum, helping guide the next phase of growth for the social-first news brand. Richards will support in building out The News Movement's events and community arm, as well as support in delivering more creator-led initiatives.“Cassie and Jay bring deep expertise in areas that are critical to the next phase of Caliber's growth,” said Ramin Beheshti, Co-founder and CEO of Caliber.“As we continue to build a modern media company designed around creators reflecting how audiences consume content today, their leadership will help us strengthen both our editorial brands and the capabilities we offer partners. We're thrilled to have them on board.”About Cassie CroissantCassie Croissant is Managing Director of The Caliber Collective, where she leads the agency's growth, strategy, and teams across the US and UK. She previously served as Senior Vice President of Social and Influencer at Method Communications, where she launched the agency's first-ever social & influencer specialty group, expanding its capabilities across social, paid media, and influencer marketing.About Jay RichardsJay Richards serves as the factional General Manager of The News Movement, where he supports the brand's momentum and growth in community building, audience development and commercial opportunities. He previously held a leadership role at Disrupt Marketing and was the co-founder and CEO of Imagen Insights, which was acquired by The Tomorrow Group earlier this year.ABOUT CALIBERCaliber is a next generation media company built to define a new era for journalism, reimagining how stories are created, shared, and valued across. Its portfolio of social publisher brands includes The News Movement, The Recount, and Capsule, across which has built a global community of over 2.5 million followers and reached over 1 billion people in 2025 across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Substack and Snap. With newsrooms in New York and London, Caliber supports independent storytellers with the tools, training, and editorial standards to deliver stories that matter with purpose, context, and credibility. Caliber also operates The Caliber Collective, a social media agency that channels the experience and insights from its own brands to help companies tell their stories on social.

Chelsea Hudson

Caliber

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Caliber Expands Leadership Team to Support Next Phase of Growth News Provided By Caliber September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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