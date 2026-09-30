Cleaner Books For Clients With Stock: Inflow Inventory Exhibits At Digital Accountancy Show 2026

Find inFlow Inventory at DAS2026

Two-way Xero payment sync, QuickBooks Online support, and a partner program built for practices: inFlow brings its answer to the stock question to DAS 2026.

- Kathleen Gallagher, Business Development RepresentativeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- inFlow Inventory will exhibit at the Digital Accountancy Show 2026, held at ExCeL London on Oct. 7-8. Find the team at stand D47 - right by the pub!Every accountant with product-based clients gets asked the same question eventually: what should we use to track stock? inFlow is coming to DAS to give UK advisors a better answer to it.inFlow is inventory and manufacturing software for the clients accountants tend to describe as the ones with a warehouse. It handles stock levels, sales orders, purchase orders, barcode scanning, and manufacturing in one system, then pushes the accounting side into Xero or QuickBooks Online automatically.Both integrations carry two-way payment sync, so a payment recorded on either side turns up on the other and there's no risk of double entry. The QuickBooks Online connection also covers Intuit Enterprise Suite. On the Xero side, a June release added tracking category support and payment-method mapping, so segment reporting and account coding come through clean without workarounds bolted onto the chart of accounts.Discover inFlow at stand D47Every firm's client list looks different, so the most useful thing to bring to the stand is a specific one. Tell the team what a client's setup looks like today and where it falls over, and they can talk through how inFlow would handle it.The team will be running live walkthroughs of:- The Xero and QuickBooks Online integrations, including two-way payment sync- Inventory and manufacturing for wholesale and distribution, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and field service clients- Asset tracking, for businesses managing equipment rather than sellable stock- The inFlow partner program for Xero advisors and QuickBooks ProAdvisorsIt is worth a conversation if you have clients still running stock on spreadsheets, clients who have outgrown the system they started on, or clients whose inventory software renewal has gotten expensive.Digital Accountancy Show 2026 is Oct. 7-8, 2026 ExCeL London, Hall N3, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL and hours are 9:00 to 17:00 on Wednesday and 9:00 to 16:30 on Thursday. To book time with the team in advance, click here.About inFlow InventoryinFlow Inventory is cloud-based inventory management software built for small and mid-size businesses. With more than 20 million products tracked in inFlow worldwide, it helps teams manage inventory, sales orders, purchase orders, and B2B wholesale from a single platform, with integrations for Xero, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, WooCommerce, and 95+ other tools. inFlow is proudly Canadian, founded in Toronto in 2007. For more information, visit inflowinventoryAbout the Digital Accountancy ShowThe Digital Accountancy Show is the UK's leading technology conference for accountants and finance professionals, held annually at ExCeL London and organized by Easyfairs. The 2026 edition takes place Oct. 7-8 and brings together more than 7,000 accountancy professionals, 150+ speakers, and exhibitors from across the accounting technology ecosystem. For more information, visit

Mackenzie Colman

inFlow Inventory

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Cleaner Books for Clients With Stock: inFlow Inventory Exhibits at Digital Accountancy Show 2026 News Provided By inFlow Inventory September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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