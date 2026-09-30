Audiohook Acquires Podscan, Opens Podcast Intelligence Data To The Industry At No Cost

Audiohook Acquires Podscan

Acquisition brings Podscan Founder Arvid Kahl to Audiohook and expands free access to brand suitability, contextual data, and brand monitoring

- Jordan BentleyOGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Audiohook Corporation, a leader in performance-driven audio advertising and data intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Podscan Inc., an AI-powered podcast monitoring and data platform that ingests, transcribes and analyzes more than 70,000 podcast episodes every day. The transaction closed on August 24, 2026.With the acquisition, Audiohook is making the majority of Podscan's podcast intelligence available to the industry at no cost, significantly expanding access to data that can help advertisers make more informed decisions about where they invest and give publishers greater visibility into how their content is categorized and evaluated.Effective today, creators, podcast networks and publishers can access transcripts, brand-suitability analysis and contextual segments for the shows they represent for free. Advertisers can also use Podscan at no cost to monitor when and where their brands are mentioned across podcast content, including the context and sentiment surrounding those mentions.Podscan analyzes more than 70,000 podcast episodes each day, evaluating content across signals including brand suitability, contextual categories, brand mentions and sentiment. At that scale, the platform provides visibility across a medium where the sheer volume of new content has historically made comprehensive analysis difficult.“Audiohook has always been focused on pushing this industry forward by giving advertisers better data, greater transparency and the intelligence they need to make more informed decisions,” said Jordan Bentley, CEO of Audiohook.“When we began working with Podscan, we immediately recognized the quality and sophistication of what Arvid had built. It was exactly the kind of exceptional product we look for; powerful, scalable and capable of solving a very real challenge for the industry. Bringing Podscan into Audiohook allows us to combine our strengths and make this intelligence even more valuable. But what excites me most is that we're not keeping it to ourselves. We're making much of this data available to the industry for free. The more transparency and information we can put into the hands of brands, creators, networks and publishers, the more confidently everyone can make decisions, and the stronger the podcast ecosystem becomes.”Podscan founder Arvid Kahl has also joined Audiohook, where he will oversee the technical transition and future development of the Podscan platform.“As a founder, you think very carefully about what the next chapter should look like for something you've built from the ground up,” said Arvid Kahl, founder of Podscan.“Audiohook has been a close partner for some time, so I've had the opportunity to see how they operate, how quickly they move and how seriously they invest in technology. Podscan has grown tremendously, and joining Audiohook gives us the resources and expertise to accelerate the roadmap, expand the platform's capabilities and build things that would have taken us much longer to accomplish independently. I'm incredibly excited about what this means for our customers, our product and where we can take Podscan next.”Podscan by Audiohook is live and available now. To create a free account, visit .For additional information or support, contact....About Audiohook CorporationAudiohook is the leading audio advertising platform built for measurable growth across digital audio and podcasts. Audiohook enables brands to reach consumers across streaming audio, digital radio, and podcasts while paying only for conversions, not downloads or impressions. With advanced audience and contextual targeting, brand suitability controls, and integrated attribution and measurement, Audiohook combines the scale of digital audio with a performance model built around real business outcomes. Learn more at .About Podscan Inc.Podscan is an AI-powered podcast monitoring platform that allows users to track mentions, analyze sentiment, and search through a large corpus of podcast transcripts. Founded by Arvid Kahl, Podscan has become a widely used tool for brands seeking to monitor their presence in the global podcast conversation. Learn more at .

Jordan Bentley

Audiohook

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Audiohook Acquires Podscan, Opens Podcast Intelligence Data to the Industry at No Cost News Provided By P'Pool Media September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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