American Prosperity In The Middle East Welcomes Return Of Abraham Accords Dialogue, Urges Expansion

First official meeting since Oct. 7 shows the Accords survived the war. Coalition calls on Washington to use this moment to bring in new partners.

- Director Ruby Chen, American Prosperity in the Middle EastWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WASHINGTON - American Prosperity in the Middle East (APME), a coalition of American and Israeli business, policy and civic leaders, welcomed the first official meeting of the Abraham Accords countries on September 27th, 2026, since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023. This meeting follows Israel and Morocco's September 16th agreement to upgrade diplomatic relations under the Abraham Accords, elevating their liaison offices to full embassies and exchanging ambassadors for the first time. The coalition praised President Trump for creating the Accords and reviving them. It also urged the Administration and Congress to use this new start to push to add more countries.State Department officials met with counterparts from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Kazakhstan in New York on September 24, during the UN General Assembly. It was Kazakhstan's first meeting as a member. Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker led the U.S. delegation. "Nearly three years after October 7, the Abraham Accords countries are back together," she said."The Abraham Accords exist because President Trump saw that peace is built through trade, investment and shared security, not just signed on paper," said Ruby Chen, Director, APME. "The Accords held through a war that was meant to destroy them. That happened because the President and his team never gave up on them. The Abraham Accords have been tested by instability and conflict, and they have held. Expansion must be a priority as we look to a future of prosperity, security, and peace. "In 2020, the Accords brought Israel together with the UAE and Bahrain, and later Morocco. They have since grown to include Kazakhstan, which joined in November 2025 as the first new member in five years. APME says the Accords now deliver real value to the United States:.American jobs and exports: U.S. exports to the UAE have more than doubled since 2020, reaching a record $31.4 billion in 2025..Shared security: Bipartisan legislation in Congress, including H.R. 9322, would formalize defense cooperation between the United States and Accords partners, including counter-drone and integrated air and missile defense..A Western alternative to Beijing: The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) keeps American companies, not Chinese state-backed firms, at the center of the region's growth."Every new member opens a market for American businesses, adds a partner against shared threats, and closes a door to Beijing and Moscow," Chen added. "The President has earned real standing with Middle East and world leaders, and there is no better use for it than widening the circle of peace. Congress can help by passing H.R. 9322 and building these gains into law."APME called for three steps:1.Hold Accords meetings on a regular schedule at the ministerial and working levels.2.Put diplomatic effort behind new members, starting with Saudi Arabia.3.Pass bipartisan legislation to make U.S.–Accords defense and economic cooperation permanent.About American Prosperity in the Middle EastAmerican Prosperity in the Middle East is a coalition of American and Israeli business, policy, and civic leaders working to expand the Abraham Accords, strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship, and anchor the Middle East to American leadership rather than Chinese or Russian influence.

Ginger Felberg

Signal Group

+1 503-839-8333

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American Prosperity in the Middle East Welcomes Return of Abraham Accords Dialogue, Urges Expansion News Provided By Signal Group September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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