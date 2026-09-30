Henry Bona Pools & Spas Unveils A Modern New Website

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Morris County's family-operated pool company brings its 60-plus years of experience online with a fresh, easy-to-use site.

- Hank BonaKENVIL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Henry and Nancy Bona began installing in-ground pools in 1960, customers found them by word of mouth. More than 60 years later, Henry Bona Pools & Spas is making it easier than ever for Morris County homeowners to find them online with the launch of a completely redesigned website at bonapools.The new site reflects the full scope of what Henry Bona does today. Pool owners can find everything from weekly maintenance, service and repairs, and pool automation to openings and closings. Those looking to upgrade can explore remodeling and renovation options, including liner replacements and gunite renovations, while homeowners planning a new backyard can browse fiberglass, vinyl, and gunite pool builds along with hardscape and patio design. A new project gallery showcases completed pools throughout the area, and dedicated pages cover financing, the company's retail store in Kenvil, and customer reviews."Our new website makes it easy for Morris County homeowners to see what we do and get in touch with our team," said Hank Bona, General Manager of Henry Bona Pools & Spas. "It's the same service we've always provided, just easier to find."Built with a clean, mobile-friendly layout, the site lets visitors request a quote in just a few clicks and connect directly with the right team, whether they're scheduling service on an existing pool or calling about a new build.Homeowners can visit the new site now at or stop by the Henry Bona store at 878 Route 46 in Kenvil.About Henry Bona Pools & SpasFounded in 1960 by Henry and Nancy Bona, Henry Bona Pools & Spas has served Morris County, NJ for over 60 years. The family-run company provides weekly pool maintenance, service and repairs, and pool automation, along with remodeling, renovations, and new pool construction, and operates a full retail store in Kenvil, guided by a long-standing commitment to integrity, pride, and honesty. Learn more at .

Hank Bona

Henry Bona

+1 973-584-1000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Henry Bona Pools & Spas Unveils a Modern New Website News Provided By Azureon September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.