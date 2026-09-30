Sold-Out DM Summit 2026 Equips 440 Orthodontic Professionals To Transform Their Practices With Remote Monitoring

Our DM team at the 2026 DM Summit

CEO Philippe Salah at 2026 DM Summit

Thirty-four speakers, 440 attendees, 14 continuing education credits, and hands-on doctor and team sessions helped practices put new workflows into action.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DentalMonitoring welcomed 440 attendees to its sold-out DM Summit 2026, held September 17–19 in Dallas. Across two full days, 34 speakers shared clinical, operational, and practice growth strategies designed to help orthodontic teams make more effective use of remote monitoring.The program combined general sessions with dedicated learning paths for doctors and team members. Presentations addressed topics ranging from aligner and braces workflows, dynamic scheduling, and patient experience to team communication, dashboard management, patient engagement, and practice growth. Hands-on activities and practical exercises gave attendees opportunities to turn those ideas into plans for their own offices.The speaker lineup featured a lineup of well-known orthodontists and respected industry voices, including Drs. Barry Benton, Bill Dischinger, Dan Bills, Ed Davis, Glenn Krieger, Jacquee Schieck, Josh Adcox, Mike Ragan, Tara Gostovich, and Zachary Varble, alongside Chris Bentson, Cindi James, Michelle Shimmin, Nic Bradfield, and Tony Peniche. Their participation afforded attendees the opportunity to learn from peers and experts with deep experience in orthodontics, including clinicians who have incorporated DentalMonitoring into their practices.Out of the multitude of positive messages we received from attendees, three themes emerged. Many remarked on the scale of the event. San Antonio-based successful orthodontist and entrepreneur Dr. Amy Jackson noted, "I was surprised to see how much Dental Monitoring has grown, with over 400 people in the room and so many thriving practices."On the quality of the education, Dr. Bill Dischinger, renowned speaker and orthodontist in Lake Oswego, OR said, "I was blown away by the organization and how I was able to gain insights on so many different subjects. The best format for breakouts I've ever seen." Dr. Owen Crotti from Ireland agreed: "Usually, one wants to go home with one idea to integrate into the practice. But this time, it was difficult to limit the ideas to just one per lecture. The useful tips just kept on coming."Others were inspired by their peers. Dr. Victoria Lynskey of Santa Rosa, CA told us, "I realized that, after seeing and hearing about so many great results and experiences from other practices, I should have gone all-in on monitoring from the start." Dr. Wibke Lindemann from Germany, who attended as a DentalMonitoring European Ambassador, came away with a similar conviction: "I was inspired by how the top-notch US practices work with DentalMonitoring across the entire patient journey. It convinced me that my end-to-end concept at ORTHO11 is the right path. For me, remote monitoring is not an add-on, it is the new standard of care."The Summit also brought together clinicians from beyond North America. "The Summit was more than worth it for me as a European Ambassador: inspiring, reaffirming, and full of great talks and colleagues from around the world working at the same high standard," said Dr. Lindemann. "I came home with new ideas I can implement right away."For many attendees, the Summit also clarified where orthodontic care is heading. As Dr. Crotti put it, "The Summit showed how the power of DentalMonitoring changes the unit of orthodontic care from the appointment to information, and practices that reorganize their team, schedule and patient communication around that will gain capacity, reduce burnout and grow."Beyond the SessionsThe Summit closed with "Texas Nights & Bright Lights," an evening celebration featuring Texas-themed food, music, and line dancing, giving attendees a chance to connect informally after two days of workshops and general sessions.About DentalMonitoringDentalMonitoring is a health-tech innovator and industry-leader that develops AI-powered software that enables dental professionals to deliver a new standard of care by remotely monitoring orthodontic treatments. Used by orthodontic and dental practices across North America, Europe, and other markets, DentalMonitoring's platform is designed to optimize clinical control, boost efficiency, and transform the patient experience to stimulate practice growth. For more information, visit .About the DM SummitThe DM Summit is DentalMonitoring's biennial education and networking event for orthodontic and dental practices, offering CE-accredited sessions, hands-on workshops, and peer-to-peer learning focused on clinical efficiency, team workflows, patient engagement, and practice growth. Learn more at .

Oliver Gelles

DentalMonitoring

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Sold-Out DM Summit 2026 Equips 440 Orthodontic Professionals to Transform Their Practices with Remote Monitoring News Provided By DentalMonitoring September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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