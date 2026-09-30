Dataraai Joins Arm Total Design For Physical AI Ecosystem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Industrial manufacturing AI company DataraAI joins Arm Total Design for Physical AI, starting with robotic assembly of cables, connectors and components.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DataraAI Joins Arm Total Design for Physical AI ecosystemBringing simulation accuracy expertise for industrial manufacturing, AI servers and racks to Arm's physical AI ecosystem.Arm Total Design for Physical AI is designed to reduce integration risk and shorten the path from development to deployment in the real world..DataraAI brings to the ecosystem its expertise in simulation accuracy for industrial, AI server and rack manufacturing - cables, connectors and harnesses that conventional robotics cannot handle reliably..DataraAI is supporting Arm's initiative to help establish a common language for robotics capabilities with the Robotics Capability Framework----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------DataraAI today announced it has joined ArmTotal Design for Physical AI, an ecosystem that connects expertise from across the physical AI technology stack, aimed at accelerating development and improving interoperability of physical AI solutions on Arm-based platforms.Announced by Drew Henry, EVP of Physical AI at Arm, the ecosystem connects partners across AI models, software, sensors, silicon and tools, including leading companies around a significant new market that Arm estimates at $200B in annual compute beyond the 2030s. Its premise is that capable technologies already exist, but assembling them into complete, deployable systems remains slow and fragmented. As a first step, Arm introduced a Robotics Capability Framework: a common language for describing and comparing robotic systems.AI servers and racks: the station that has not been automatedDataraAI's expertise brings simulation accuracy for industrial, AI server and rack manufacturing - cables, connectors and harnesses that conventional robotics cannot handle reliably.Server and rack assembly is an error prone and labor-intensive process typically gated by cabling. Insertion, fastening and testing all have automation paths. Routing looms, seating connectors and dressing thousands of terminations do not - the part changes shape as it is handled, and a seated connector is visually indistinguishable from an unseated one. As AI infrastructure buildout accelerates, that station constrains how fast systems ship.Closing the Sim2Real gap with accuracySim2Real is an accuracy problem: policies that succeed in simulation fail on real hardware because simulated contact physics does not match the line. Domain randomization cannot substitute for physics the simulator never had.DataraAI inverts the order. Multi-modal data from live operations - RGB-D vision, force/torque, tactile and motion - calibrates the simulator before any synthetic data is generated. Vision alone cannot confirm a connector seated; force alone cannot show where the cable went. Capturing both is what makes a digital twin predictive rather than decorative.DataraAI is engaging with Arm to evolve a Robotics Capability Framework so that we have a common foundation for defining robotics systems as autonomous machines become more intelligent.“Scaling physical AI from innovation to production requires systems that can operate reliably in the complexity and variability of the real world, where critical conditions can be difficult to reproduce accurately in simulation. DataraAI brings expertise in simulation accuracy to help close that gap, strengthening Arm Total Design for Physical AI and helping accelerate the path to production-ready physical AI systems."-- Dermot O'Driscoll, Vice President of Go-to-Market, Physical AI, Arm"Self-driving technology for industrial manufacturing did not reach autonomy by simulating more miles. It reached autonomy by driving real miles, building the simulator from them, and scaling from there. Industrial manufacturing needs that same order of operations. Rack output is gated at the cabling station, and manufacturers are asked to commit capital to automate a task no vendor has proven on their hardware. We calibrate against their rack and their connectors first, then show what holds before anything is purchased."-- Durgesh Srivastava, CEO and Founder, DataraAIAbout DataraAIDataraAI builds simulation and training data for manufacturing automation, specializing in AI server and rack assembly and deformable, contact-rich tasks that conventional automation cannot perform reliably. DataraAI is a member of Arm Total Design for Physical AI, NVIDIA Inception, and the AppWorks Accelerator.Station assessments and pilot inquiries: Durgesh Srivastava -... -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Arm and Arm Total Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries). All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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DataraAI Joins Arm Total Design for Physical AI ecosystem News Provided By DataraAI September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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