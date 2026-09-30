Resurge Selected As Top Business Of The Year By The International Association Of Top Businesses (IAOTB)

The International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) will honor Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLC at their Awards Gala in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLC, a leader in the veterinary surgery and rehabilitation sector, was recently selected as Top Business of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Dr. Dena Lodato, Founder and Medical Director, whose vision, expertise, and dedication have propelled Resurge to new heights within the veterinary field. Founded in 2021, Resurge provides personalized, intimate care for pets requiring treatment for orthopedic, neurologic, and soft tissue conditions. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including advanced diagnostics, surgery, pain management, physical rehabilitation, acupuncture, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, making a meaningful impact on both veterinary medicine and the broader community.As a result of this award, Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLC will be featured in IAOTB's annual global business spotlight and honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala as Top Business of the Year, being held at the Plaza Hotel in December 2026, celebrating the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Businesses are hand-selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process, which evaluates professional reputation, operational success, market influence, and community involvement. Only a select few are chosen annually for this distinguished recognition.The President of IAOTP and IAOTB, Stephanie Cirami, shared:“IAOTB is more than just an award; it is an international network of excellence. Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders.”Resurge offers a multidisciplinary approach to veterinary care, with specialized services including orthopedic and neurologic surgery, fracture management, soft tissue procedures, underwater treadmill therapy, Class IV laser therapy, custom bracing, kinesiology taping, shockwave therapy, acupuncture, traditional Chinese medicine, herbal therapies, and pain management. The practice also provides advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy for select orthopedic, neurologic, and postoperative conditions.Beyond its clinical services, Resurge reflects Dr. Lodato's commitment to advancing the veterinary profession. The practice hosts externships for veterinary students, providing opportunities for hands-on learning and professional development. Dr. Lodato also remains actively involved in animal welfare and community service, lending her expertise to rescue organizations, humane societies, and animal shelters while serving as President of the Florida Parish Veterinary Medical Association.For media inquiries or to learn more about Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLC and its upcoming initiatives, please visit:Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLCAbout IAOTBThe International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given opportunities to collaborate, share their ideas, serve as keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. IAOTB is not a membership organization that anyone can join. You must be invited by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTB's experts have provided thousands of prestigious professionals around the world with the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTB prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTB, please visit:

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Resurge Selected as Top Business of the Year by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) News Provided By IAOTP September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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