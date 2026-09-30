2026 Atlanta Global Film Festival Triumphs At LOOK Cinema, Honoring Independent Filmmakers And Local Talent

The 2026 Atlanta Global Film Festival at LOOK Cinemas

The annual festival honored top international and Georgia-made films, captivating a full theater of filmmakers and film lovers at LOOK Cinema.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 Atlanta Global Film Festival (ATLGFF) concluded its annual celebration of independent storytelling on Saturday, September 19, delivering a day of red-carpet excitement, dynamic networking, and a packed theater. Hosted at the luxurious LOOK Cinema, the festival brought together filmmakers, crew, families, and avid cinema enthusiasts to honor bold narrative voices across feature films, shorts, documentaries, and screenplays.Attendees were treated to a premiere cinematic experience featuring big-screen showcases, elevated food and beverage offerings, and energetic networking opportunities, culminating in the festival's prestigious awards presentation.Celebrating the 2026 ATLGFF Award WinnersThis year's awards slate recognized exceptional artistry in acting, directing, cinematography, and writing, celebrating established talent alongside burgeoning regional voices.Best Picture (Feature Film): One More Bus, directed by Tucker Clement and starring Michelle Renée Gomes.Best Picture (Short Film): Pyre, directed by Dylan Miller, which also earned Best Actor honors for lead Tara Kaye Burgh.Best Narrative Short Film: Turn Off, directed by Brent Ogburn, featuring an award-winning performance by Best Actor winner Jess Matney.Best Documentary Film: Grounded In Your Light, directed by Brandon Anderson and Lacey Longino.Best Made in Georgia Short: Conviction, directed by Jared Hunte, honoring regional creative talent.Best Cinematography: Blume, directed by Cody Bende.The ATLGFF Screenplay Competition recognized outstanding narrative craft across feature and short script categories:Best Screenplay: New Coke, written by Peter Burns.Best Short Screenplay: A Key To The Plot, written by Peter Hardy.Screenplay Finalists: Who Takes The W(R)AP? (written by Carla B. Boone) and Canterbury Trails (written by Michael Brose).Beyond the award winners, the festival's official selections featured a compelling array of fan favorites. Audience-favorite short films included Skin Deep, Waiting, Baby Killed The Cat, Rinse Cycle, Mom Walkers, and 37 Dollars, alongside imaginative animated shorts Silence and Athens By Kaleidoscope."There is nothing quite like experiencing these stories the way they were meant to be seen-on a massive screen with pristine sound, surrounded by an audience that truly loves cinema," said Festival Director Andrew Burn. "From the electric energy on the red carpet to the packed auditorium, this year showcased the incredible passion and talent of our filmmaking community."With another successful season in the books, ATLGFF leadership has officially opened preparations for the 2027 festival cycle. Filmmakers and fans are encouraged to stay connected for upcoming submission deadlines, news, and event announcements.To learn more, view the full 2026 festival roster, or follow upcoming updates for the 2027 season, visit atlgff and follow ATLGFF on social media @atlglobalfilmfest.

Ally S.

A.M. Burn Media Group

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2026 Atlanta Global Film Festival Triumphs at LOOK Cinema, Honoring Independent Filmmakers and Local Talent News Provided By A.M. Burn Media Group LLC September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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