Expana Launches Expana IQ Connect, The World's Leading MCP For Trusted Agrifood Intelligence

New, enterprise-grade MCP connects Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini to Expana's independently audited benchmarks, forecasts and insights.

- Julie Harris, CEO, Expana

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Digital Procurement World (DPW), Expana - the world's leading food commodity intelligence platform built on independent price reporting - today announced Expana IQ Connect, a new MCP server product that gives AI agents enterprise-grade access to its benchmark prices, forecasts and insights. The connection extends into the AI platforms enterprises already use.

The announcement was made during Expana's session at DPW, where Chief Product Officer Vinay Kapoor joined Bernhard Rabian, Group VP Procurement at Gategroup, to discuss how AI is reshaping enterprise procurement.

Expana IQ Connect gives AI agents access to Expana's IOSCO-assured benchmark prices, forecasts, news and expert insights. That access accelerates the right sourcing decisions, sharpens negotiation prep with Expana's robust data and strengthens cost forecasting for commodity buyers, category managers and supply chain directors, directly within their AI tools.

"Enterprises are moving fast to put AI to work and the winners will be those whose AI is grounded in trusted, reliable data," said Julie Harris, CEO of Expana. "Expana IQ Connect seamlessly delivers our market leading intelligence directly to work inside the tools teams already rely on. Ultimately, this allows organizations to act decisively, giving confidence that their AI is operating with the best possible data and insights, at both a strategic and operational level.”

"We built Expana IQ Connect as a real MCP, not a repackaged chatbot; a direct line from Expana's benchmarks and forecasts into the enterprise-grade AI our customers have already standardized on," said Vinay Kapoor, Chief Product Officer at Expana. "Every Expana benchmark number carries published sourcing and methodology, so it's independent, verified and auditable, not a black box."

Expana IQ Connect is available now as the latest step in Expana's wider strategy to make its commodity intelligence AI-ready everywhere customers work.

That shift comes to life through Expana IQ Agents, a growing set of specialist agents built to work alongside a customer's own procurement team. The first, a cost model agent, is already live, with more specialist agents on the way.

About Expana:

Expana is the food commodity intelligence platform built on independent price reporting, with more expertise, more data and deeper forecasts than any other provider in the category. Its mission is to bring clarity to the decisions that feed our world. An independent, IOSCO-assured Price Reporting Agency, Expana serves procurement, supply chain and trading teams across the global agrifood industry. Backed by published methodologies and the judgment of embedded market experts, Expana's prices are ones the market can act on with confidence. Learn more at expanamarkets.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem

Expana

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Expana launches Expana IQ Connect, the world's leading MCP for trusted agrifood intelligence News Provided By Expana September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology...



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