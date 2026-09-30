Vera Welcomes Trevor Tierney As Senior Manager, Advisory To Manage Workforce-Readiness Learning And Development

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Learning and human development leader brings career experience in coaching, program design, and scalable learning systems to Vera.

- Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, Co-Founder, VeraATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vera today announced that Trevor Tierney, M.S., PCC, has joined the company as Senior Manager, Advisory, where he will help lead Vera's advisory work and the continued development of Vera's workforce-readiness learning system for private and public sectors organizations which also includes academic institutions.Tierney is a learning and human development leader, professional coach, and program designer with nearly a decade of experience building scalable programs, developing teams, and designing evidence-informed learning experiences that help people grow, perform, and thrive. His background spans psychology, human performance, coaching, higher education, and experiential learning, with a focus on translating insight into action and helping individuals strengthen the capabilities needed to realize their potential.“Trevor brings a powerful combination of behavioral science, coaching expertise, learning design, and real-world experience building programs at scale,” said Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Vera.“As we continue to grow Vera and our innovative solutions, we are focused on creating experiences that go beyond simply teaching concepts-they give people meaningful opportunities to practice, demonstrate, and strengthen the capabilities that matter in the workforce. Trevor has spent his career doing exactly that. We're thrilled to have him on the team and excited about the impact his leadership will have on our partners and the people they serve.”Tierney will be a leader in the development of VeraEDU 's workforce-readiness learning system, integrating behavioral science, coaching, adult learning, and experiential development to create practical learning experiences in which individuals build, practice, and demonstrate critical workforce capabilities. He will work with executive leadership on developing the learning architecture, facilitation methodology, facilitator development, and implementation strategy, establishing the systems required to deliver high-quality learning experiences consistently and at scale.Prior to joining Vera, Tierney spent nearly a decade at the University of Kentucky, progressing from direct student support into leadership roles spanning coaching, learning, and student success. As Assistant Director of Integrated Success Coaching, he helped lead and build a nationally recognized coaching program, developing teams of coaches, strengthening cross-campus partnerships, scaling programs, and using data to inform strategy and continuous improvement.During his tenure, the university's Group Coaching program grew more than 20-fold-from serving fewer than 100 students annually to more than 2,000. This program has evolved into a campus-wide model for experiential student development and is being adopted by universities across the country.“Vera's approach reflects something I've believed throughout my career: meaningful development happens when people have the opportunity not only to learn, but to practice, reflect, receive feedback, and apply what they are learning in real contexts,” said Trevor Tierney, Senior Manager, Advisory at Vera.“I'm excited to build Vera into a learning system that gives individuals practical opportunities to strengthen and demonstrate the capabilities that will help them succeed in the workforce, while giving institutions and organizations a scalable way to support that development.”Tierney holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology, a Master of Science in Sport and Exercise Psychology, and a Master of Science in Counseling Psychology from the University of Kentucky. He is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) through the International Coaching Federation and a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach.About VeraVera is a human-led, AI-powered workforce intelligence company that combines artificial intelligence, behavioral science and data science to help organizations understand and improve the human dynamics driving business performance. Vera's technology and expert solutions provide leaders with actionable intelligence to strengthen decision-making, improve execution and drive measurable organizational outcomes.AI Powered + Human Led = Real Workforce Intelligence.For more information, visit verathecompany.

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Vera Welcomes Trevor Tierney as Senior Manager, Advisory to Manage Workforce-Readiness Learning and Development News Provided By Vera September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional



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