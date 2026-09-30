RBC Capital Markets; RBC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Drilling Result

RBC Capital Markets awarded General Clearing Member status by European Commodity Clearing

30.09.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Expanded clearing capabilities across European energy and commodity markets LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RBC Capital Markets has been awarded General Clearing Member (GCM) status by European Commodity Clearing AG (ECC), the leading clearing house for energy and commodity markets in Europe. This milestone enables the bank to clear and settle transactions on behalf of Non-Clearing Members (NCMs).



RBC Capital Markets has a long-standing commitment to growing its European energy and commodities franchise, and GCM status with ECC marks a meaningful step forward in that journey. Clients, which include some of Europe's largest energy producers, utilities and financial institutions, will benefit from enhanced market access, more robust clearing solutions and deeper support across the energy transition. As a General Clearing Member, RBC Capital Markets is now authorised to offer a full suite of clearing services across power and gas futures and spot contracts, European Energy Exchange (EEX) carbon auctions and a broader range of products across the wider EEX platform. The expanded offering strengthens the bank's ability to support clients navigating Europe's evolving energy and carbon markets. What does this mean for RBC's clearing and commodities strategy?

"Becoming a General Clearing Member with ECC is a significant step for our clearing and futures business. It enables us to expand our reach, offer more services to clients and give market participants deeper, more resilient access to European energy and commodity markets. It reflects our commitment to building clearing solutions that meet clients where the market is heading," said Eric Aldous, global head of clearing services and futures, RBC Capital Markets. "GCM status lets us bring clients the full breadth of commodities markets – from power and natural gas to environmental products and beyond. As Europe's energy landscape evolves, market participants need a partner who can help them manage risk and capture opportunities across the transition. This deepens that support and broadens the products we can clear on their behalf," said Brandon Everhardt, global head of commodities, RBC Capital Markets." What markets and products does this cover?

EEX is a leading energy exchange that builds secure, successful and sustainable commodities markets worldwide, offering trading in power, natural gas, environmental and freight products, alongside clearing and regulatory services. RBC Capital Markets' GCM status covers clearing across these markets through ECC. "We're delighted to welcome RBC Capital Markets to ECC as a General Clearing Member, providing the wider trading community with even greater access to the EEX energy and commodity markets. As cleared markets continue to play an important role in managing risk and ensuring efficient, transparent trading, the addition of RBC Capital Markets further strengthens our clearing network." About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc. We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc/peopleandplanet. About RBC Capital Markets

The most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms and governments around the globe recognize RBC Capital Markets as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, which collectively encompasses 80% of the global investment banking fee pool. RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Founded in 1864, RBC is Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks. Learn more at rbccm. Media Contact:

Rebecca Smallridge, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Email: ... | Tel: +44 (0) 7935 205796



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