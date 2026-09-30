Plast Eurasia Targets European Buyers As 35Th Edition Approaches



EQS-Media / 30.09.2026 / 11:27 CET/CEST

Tüyap will host the 35 th edition of Plast Eurasia in Istanbul this December. It will bring plastics machinery, raw materials and production technologies together as organisers step up professional visitor outreach across key European markets ahead of opening. İstanbul - Plast Eurasia will take place at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul on 2-5 December 2026, organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in cooperation with PAGEV and with the support of the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade. The event will bring manufacturers, technology providers, raw material producers, distributors and purchasing professionals together to develop commercial connections across the plastics industry. “For 35 years, Plast Eurasia supports the growth and development of the industry by bringing companies and professionals together and helping turn those connections into commercial relationships,” said İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc.“This year, we want to carry that experience forward by creating focused opportunities for buyers, suppliers and technology companies to meet around the needs of today's plastics industry.” European visitor outreach gains pace Around 3 months before the fair opens, 90% of exhibition space has been sold. Organisers expect 80,000 domestic and international visitors, with professional visitor outreach focused on Germany, Belgium, Greece, Romania, France, Italy and Poland, alongside markets in the Middle East and North Africa. For European industry professionals, the December event will bring machinery suppliers, materials companies and other plastics businesses into the same exhibition environment in Istanbul. The international visitor programme is designed to support new commercial contacts while helping companies develop existing trading relationships. Machinery, materials and production technologies share the agenda Plastic production machinery and raw materials and chemicals will form two core parts of the exhibition. The fair will also cover next-generation production technologies and machinery solutions, with efficiency, innovation and value-added production among the subjects shaping its commercial agenda. The product scope is intended to allow buyers and technical professionals to review equipment, materials and production approaches during the same visit, while exhibitors present new products, technologies and sector solutions to an international audience. Anniversary programme traces 35 years of industry change The 35th-anniversary programme will include a Milestones Map presenting key stages in the fair's history and developments in the plastics industry through a chronological display. A historic plastics production machinery exhibition will also show how manufacturing technologies have changed over time. Kontel Elektronik, Enformak Plastik Teknolojileri and Almak Ateş Makine, which have participated throughout the fair's 35-year journey, will receive plaques during the opening ceremony in recognition of their long-standing involvement. The Stage is Yours! programme will give exhibitors 30-minute presentation slots to share value-added products, technologies, success stories and industry solutions with visitors. Hosted buyers receive guided access The Hosted Buyer Guided Tour programme will help international purchasing delegations navigate relevant product groups and exhibitors more efficiently. Guided routes, visits to demo and event areas, access to the Hosted Buyer Lounge and dedicated support services will be available to participating buyers. Turkish Airlines is the Official Airline of Plast Eurasia and will offer discounts on eligible international return flights to Istanbul between 25 November and 12 December 2026, with 10% off Economy Class and 15% off Business Class fares. Contact: Emirhan Boyacı...

Issuer: TÜYAP

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