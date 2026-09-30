Centre Approves Rs 5,547.99 Crore Worth Procurement Of Pulses, Oilseeds At MSP For Kharif 2026-27

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday approved procurement worth Rs 5,547.99 crore at Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27 in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

The decision, said the minister, is aimed at protecting farmers from a decline in market prices and ensuring remunerative returns for their produce, particularly for pulse and oilseed growers.

In Uttar Pradesh, the largest share of the approved procurement, worth Rs 3,992.57 crore, has been sanctioned. This includes procurement of 4,66,000 metric tonnes of tur valued at Rs 3,937.70 crore and 6,250 metric tonnes of moong valued at Rs 54.87 crore at MSP.

For pulse and oilseed farmers in Karnataka, procurement worth Rs 1,107 crore has been approved under PSS. This includes 1,15,500 metric tonnes of soybean valued at Rs 659.27 crore, 38,250 metric tonnes of moong valued at Rs 335.83 crore and 13,413 metric tonnes of sunflower valued at Rs 111.90 crore.

In Telangana, procurement worth Rs 448.42 crore has been approved. This comprises 62,000 metric tonnes of soybean valued at Rs 353.90 crore and 10,766 metric tonnes of moong valued at Rs 94.52 crore, to be procured at MSP under the Price Support Scheme.

Chouhan said the decision will provide greater economic security to farmers while encouraging domestic production of pulses and oilseeds and contributing to India's efforts towards self-reliance in pulses and edible oils.

He assured that procurement arrangements at all designated centres will remain transparent and that farmers will receive payment for their produce directly into their bank accounts in a timely manner.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the welfare of farmers, increasing their incomes and strengthening self-reliance in agriculture remain key priorities of the government.

He said the government is working to ensure that farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce, and that procurement mechanisms are made more transparent and accessible. Under the approved procurement plan, farmers in the three states will benefit from large-scale procurement of key pulses and oilseeds at MSP.