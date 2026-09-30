K'taka Minister Says Govt Wants Justice In Soujanya Case SIT Officer Seeks Transfer

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said the government does not want to hurt the sentiments of Soujanya's family or anyone else and is committed to ensuring justice in the alleged 2012 Dharmasthala gang rape and murder case, even as Bengaluru Rural ASP Venkatesh Prasanna wrote to the state government seeking to be relieved from the newly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The Karnataka government had on September 24 constituted a five-member SIT headed by IGP N. Shashikumar to conduct a fresh investigation into the case, following the Supreme Court's directions. The team includes Mangaluru City Police Commissioner C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Intelligence SP Nisha James, CID S.P. Lokesh Jagalsar and Bengaluru Rural ASP Venkatesh Prasanna.

Following the constitution of the SIT, some social activists and members of Soujanya's family reportedly raised objections to the inclusion of certain officers. They particularly objected to the appointment of Prasanna and raised allegations against him. Prasanna has now written to the state government requesting that he be relieved from the special team.

Responding to the development, Kharge said the SIT had been constituted with the intention of ensuring a proper investigation and that the government had no intention of causing harm to anyone.

“The SIT was formed with the best intentions. We do not have any bad intentions or any intention to cause damage to anyone. After the SIT was formed, some people, especially family members, have raised objections. That has been brought to my notice,” he said.

Kharge said the government's primary objective was to bring the case to a conclusion, establish the truth and ensure justice.

“We do not want to hurt anyone's sentiments. Our objective is that this case should see closure, the truth should finally come out, and justice should be ensured,” he said.

He added that the government was willing to examine concerns raised by the public and the family regarding the appointment of particular officers.

“If the public and family have issues with the appointment of certain officers, the government is ready to verify that also. Ultimately, we are here for the people. We do not have any rigid stand on this. We cannot hurt their sentiments. We will act according to the Supreme Court order,” Kharge said.

The fresh SIT probe follows a Supreme Court order on a plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case. The SIT has been given three months to complete the investigation and submit its report to the competent court.