Submer And ACES Sign Mou To Build AI-Ready Data Center Capacity In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership pairs Submer's full-stack AI infrastructure engineering with ACES' delivery footprint in the Kingdom to bring high-density computing capacity online faster Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Duabi, United Arab Emirates, September, 2026: Submer, a full-stack AI infrastructure provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ACES (Advanced Communications & Electronics Systems), a Saudi digital infrastructure company, to accelerate the rollout of high-density, AI-ready data centers across the Kingdom.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly pursue projects that serve the growing demands of AI and high-performance computing workloads. Submer contributes engineering and technology spanning the full project lifecycle, while ACES contributes local delivery, infrastructure services and investment.

The scope covers advisory and consultancy for facility planning; the design and build of new and retrofit sites; IT integration across compute, networking and monitoring systems; thermal and power systems, including advanced liquid and immersion cooling; and potential co-investment in Saudi data center capacity.

As the Kingdom pursues its Vision 2030 digital and AI agenda, rising rack densities are reshaping requirements for power, cooling, facility design and IT integration. Between them, the two partners aim to take customers from early planning through deployment and long-term operation.

“The Kingdom's AI ambitions are moving faster than the infrastructure models supporting them,” said Khalid Aljamed, General Manager for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Submer.“Rack densities are pushing conventional design to its limits, and customers are too often left coordinating separate parties for engineering, construction, integration and financing. Working with ACES, we can strip out much of that overhead and hand over facilities engineered for dense AI workloads from day one.”

“This agreement brings together exactly what building AI infrastructure here demands,” said Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO of ACES.“Submer offers deep engineering and technology across the project lifecycle; ACES offers proven execution on the ground, market presence and investment strength. Together we can add AI-ready capacity and help Saudi Arabia's wider digital infrastructure ecosystem keep growing.”

About Submer:

Founded in Spain, Submer is a full-stack AI and HPC infrastructure provider with more than a decade of engineering experience. Its portfolio spans Advisory, Design & Build, Power Solutions, Thermal Solutions and IT Integration, giving customers a single accountable partner for designing and deploying dense AI and HPC environments.

With a growing footprint across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, the company pairs global engineering with regional execution to help organizations build systems that are scalable, efficient and ready for AI.

About ACES:

ACES (Advanced Communications & Electronics Systems) is a Saudi digital infrastructure and neutral host company headquartered in Riyadh, with operations dating back to 1994. It serves mega-projects, government entities and enterprises across Saudi Arabia, the wider GCC, MENA and APAC regions in telecom, ICT, data centers, AI, electromechanical works, renewable energy, security and managed services.

The company works across the whole infrastructure lifecycle, from engineering and construction through to long-term operations, bringing digital and physical assets together under one provider.