Abu Dhabi And Dubai Are Performing Competitively Among The Top Global Cities For Social Capital, Economic Opportunity, Livability, And Digital Government

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BCG's global Cities of Choice 4.0 research places UAE cities at the top of global benchmarks in livability and resident experience while identifying mobility and education as areas for continued investment. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai,September 2026 – The UAE has emerged as one of the world's most competitive urban destinations, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai placing at the top of global benchmarks across social capital, economic opportunity, quality of life, and digital government, according to Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) Cities of Choice 4.0 report. Covering 80 cities across five dimensions through a combination of objective data and resident sentiment surveys, the report positions the UAE as a country whose cities consistently outperform the global average across nearly every resident experience measure.

BCG's report, titled Built to Change: How Cities Compete for the Future, is the fourth edition of BCG's comprehensive global urban competitiveness study. The research conducted alongside BCG Institute identifies the factors most strongly correlated with resident advocacy and long-term competitive positioning. Together, Abu Dhabi and Dubai demonstrate consistently strong performance across BCG's five dimensions of urban competitiveness: Economic Opportunities, Livability, Social Capital, Engagement with Governments, and Speed of Change, and sit materially above the global average across nearly every resident experience measure.

“The cities winning the global competition for residents and talent are not simply the ones with the best infrastructure; they are the ones delivering outcomes that people feel in their daily lives,” said Christian Schwaerzler, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG.“Economic opportunity, and quality of life are not abstract metrics; they are the reasons people choose to build their lives in a city. The UAE's performance across these dimensions reflects a deliberate, resident-centered model of urban development, and the data shows that residents recognize and reward it with advocacy and loyalty.”

Social Capital: Leading the Region and Competing Globally

The UAE is ranked among the strongest performers globally, with Abu Dhabi recording robust social connection metrics, and Dubai ranking twelfth globally in Social Capital, leading all Middle East cities on this dimension and placing first globally in the social connections sub-dimension. Residents report among the highest rates of meeting friends, community participation, and social generosity of any cities in the study. The UAE's expatriate-driven social fabric, diverse, transient, and yet deeply community-oriented, is reflected in scores that consistently outperform the global norm on every social connection sub-indicator.

Economic Opportunity: A Global Top-Five Performer

Dubai ranks fifth globally in Economic Opportunities and is the only Middle East city in the global top five on this dimension, driven by high household incomes, positive business sentiment, and strong global corporate presence. Residents report above-average confidence in career development and financial accessibility. The report's findings show that the UAE is outperforming many Western peers on career development and financial accessibility indicators.

Digital Government: Among the World's Strongest Performers

Dubai ranks ninth globally in Engagement with Governments, placing it among the world's strongest performers on digital public services and resident satisfaction with government delivery. BCG records a significant improvement globally in residents' ability to use online tools to resolve city issues across its four editions, and the UAE is among the highest performers in this dimension worldwide, well ahead of the cross-city average.

Quality of Life: UAE Cities Lead the World on Leisure; Gaps Remain in Transport and Education

In leisure and time use, UAE cities lead the world. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are the only two cities explicitly named in BCG's global summary as world leaders in the time residents spend at leisure locations, averaging nine to ten hours per week, well above the global city average. A majority of UAE residents visit leisure venues multiple times per week. UAE cities also perform strongly in healthcare and housing affordability, with residents rating both dimensions above global averages.

This emphasis on liveability continues to evolve. In September 2026, Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport launched Phase 2 of its Liveability Strategy, introducing higher benchmarks for urban wellbeing and greater focus on the quality, efficiency and social impact of amenities on residents' daily lives's data also identifies areas where UAE cities have room to improve. Public transport usage remains below European and Asian peers, with residents relying predominantly on private cars. Commute times have grown by 6.5% since the previous edition, and car ownership across Middle East cities has risen 13.8%. Walkability and access to public spaces trail global benchmarks. Education indicators are also below the levels seen in the top-performing global cities. BCG's assessment reflects these as structural opportunities for the UAE's continued urban development agenda.

Tourism and Business Travel: A Global Outlier

Dubai ranks as a global outlier in tourism and business travel, recording the highest inbound visitor spending of all 80 cities in the study and placing among only two cities, alongside Istanbul, that significantly outperform peers on international flight connectivity. With the majority of the Gulf-corridor business travelers combining business and leisure in their trips, BCG identifies Dubai as one of the primary beneficiaries of the fast-growing leisure travel trend globally.

Recent indicators reinforce the resilience of Dubai's visitor economy. DET reported approximately 869,000 international overnight visitors in August 2026, the highest monthly volume since February, while hotel occupancy rose to 66%, up from 36% in March, reflecting sustained recovery and demand across a diversified international visitor base.”What stands out about the UAE is the consistency and depth of their performance. Across social capital, safety, government engagement, and quality of life, both Abu Dhabi and Dubai are operating at a level that benchmarks strongly against the best cities in the world, not in one dimension, but across the board,” said Joerg Hildebrandt, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG.“The results reflect years of sustained, resident-focused investment that is now translating into measurable and durable competitive advantage.”

The Middle East, Leading Cities of Tomorrow:

The Middle East is the world's fastest-transforming urban region. BCG's data places multiple cities from the region in the global top 15 for Speed of Change, the dimension most strongly correlated with long-term resident advocacy and competitive standing. Cities across the Gulf are driving this momentum through sustained investment in digital infrastructure, public services, and urban quality of life.

The region leads globally on several indicators that will define the next era of urban competitiveness. In GenAI and digital adoption, Middle East cities cluster in the high-adoption, high-optimism quadrant globally, with residents among the most frequent users of generative AI tools and the most optimistic about AI's impact on daily life. Online services penetration across banking, government, healthcare, and retail is above the global average across the region.

On downtown vitality, Middle East city centers demonstrate remarkable resilience. Unlike European and North American downtowns, which continue to see post-COVID declines in footfall, Middle East downtowns remain among the most actively visited globally, outperforming Western peers on both weekday office presence and weekend leisure activity.

Middle East cities also sit in the more affordable segments of BCG's global housing assessment, comparing favorably to European and North American cities where housing costs have risen more than 25% in recent years.

“The data tells a story about where global urban competitiveness is heading. Cities that combine strong digital infrastructure, resident-focused governance, and quality of life are pulling ahead. The Middle East's concentration of high-performing cities on Speed of Change, the indicator most linked to long-term success, signals that this region is not just keeping pace with global leaders but actively shaping what competitive cities will look like in the decades ahead,” said Suresh Subudhi, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG.

* The research underpinning this report was conducted in 2025 and published in 2026. BCG's safety indicators measure personal security, including crime rates, street safety, and emergency response infrastructure, and do not reflect geopolitical developments. Perceptions of safety may have evolved since the research was conducted, given the developments in the region, and BCG will be able to assess and report on this in next year's edition.

About Boston Consulting Group:

Boston Consulting Group bridges the gap between ambition and outcomes for the world's leading companies and organizations. We are built for this era of unprecedented change - bringing strategic clarity rooted in over 60 years of deep domain knowledge, combined with applied AI shaped by our practitioners. BCG works shoulder-to-shoulder with CEOs across industries and geographies to deliver transformative impact at scale: stronger returns, transferred capabilities, and change that sticks.