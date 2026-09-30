Purehealth And Erth Announce Strategic Partnership To Redefine Patient Experience Through A Hospitality-Led Model

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New partnership brings Erth's authentic Emirati hospitality and premium standards to every non-clinical touchpoint, providing patients, families and visitors a superior-quality, trusted experience Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, September 2026 – PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced a strategic partnership with Erth Hospitality, the catering division of Erth Abu Dhabi and a homegrown Emirati brand renowned for authentic service and culinary excellence, to introduce a service-led patient experience model at SEHA Corniche Hospital. The partnership combines world-class clinical care with premium guest-service expertise, transforming how patients, families and visitors experience every stage of their healthcare journey.

The future of healthcare extends beyond clinical outcomes to encompass how patients feel, how families are welcomed and how every interaction shapes recovery and trust. More than a traditional service arrangement, the partnership between PureHealth and Erth Hospitality enhances every non-clinical touchpoint – such as food & beverage, housekeeping and guest experience – to create a more welcoming, comfortable and human-centred environment. It reflects PureHealth's commitment to innovating beyond clinical care and to setting a new standard for patient experience across the UAE.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said:“The future of healthcare extends far beyond clinical outcomes. How a patient feels, how a family is greeted and how every moment of care is delivered shape recovery and trust. Through our partnership with Erth Hospitality, we are reimagining the journey of everyone visiting the hospital, to offer world-class personalised care with authentic Emirati warmth. This reflects our commitment to placing people at the centre of everything we do and to shaping the future of healthcare innovation beyond medical excellence.”

Rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and anchored in authentic Emirati hospitality, Erth Hospitality brings a distinctive heritage to the partnership and offers an innate understanding of local traditions, cultural sensitivities and the expectations of local families. Drawing on its established culinary heritage, Erth brings exceptional service standards and a strong culture of culinary excellence. Together, these strengths support a holistic approach that PureHealth envisions when welcoming each patient, family member and visitor as a valued guest.

Shaikha Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of ERTH Abu Dhabi, said:“Our partnership with SEHA Corniche Hospital, one of Abu Dhabi's longest-established healthcare institutions, represents an important step towards enhancing the care experience. At Erth, Emirati hospitality is rooted in the values of generosity, care, and genuine warmth. Through this partnership, we look forward to bringing these values into the hospital environment, helping to create an experience that offers comfort and reassurance, while ensuring patients and their families feel supported and a sense of home.”

Following PureHealth's first partnership with the Dorchester Collection Academy in 2025, this partnership with Erth further elevates PureHealth and the UAE healthcare sector's focus on patient experience. These partnerships aim to transform the traditional patient into a valued guest through a holistic approach that brings premium hospitality standards into their care journey. It reflects the Group's culture of excellence by pioneering new models of care that place patient experience at the forefront.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises: