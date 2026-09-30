Emirates NBD Finances Landmark TIM Aerospace Facility To Strengthen Dubai's Aviation Infrastructure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Bilateral CAPEX term loan supports construction and launch of one of the Middle East's largest independent aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities at Dubai South Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, September 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, has provided a bilateral capital expenditure term loan to TIM Aerospace, an independent aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) provider, to finance the construction and launch of one of the Middle East's largest independent aircraft maintenance facilities at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Dubai South.

The financing will enable the development of a purpose-built MRO facility, expanding aircraft maintenance capacity in the UAE. It also aligns with Dubai's long-term plans for Al Maktoum International Airport and further strengthens Dubai South's position as a hub for aerospace and engineering companies.

The facility features an 18,000 square metre, fully climate-controlled, single-span hangar with a total built-up area of nearly 26,000 square metres. It can accommodate up to 12 narrow-body aircraft or five wide-body aircraft simultaneously, providing maintenance services for a broad range of Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

The project also includes approximately 8,000 square metres of workshops, warehouses and office space, together with specialist infrastructure including 12 aircraft hangar doors, four overhead cranes and seven in-floor service pits to support efficient maintenance operations.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said:“Dubai's aviation sector continues to grow at pace, driving demand for world-class maintenance and engineering infrastructure that can support the evolving needs of airlines operating across the region. Financing TIM Aerospace's new MRO facility reflects Emirates NBD's commitment to enabling strategic infrastructure projects that strengthen the UAE's industrial capabilities and reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global aviation hub. We are pleased to support the development of this landmark facility, which will expand local maintenance capacity, enhance the resilience of the aviation ecosystem and contribute to the UAE's long-term economic growth.”

Once operational, the facility will increase aircraft maintenance capacity in the UAE, helping airlines reduce turnaround times while meeting growing demand for aircraft maintenance services. The facility is also expected to create skilled employment opportunities and strengthen the country's aerospace supply chain as operations expand at Al Maktoum International Airport.

Timor Shah Shahab, Chairman of TIM Aerospace, said:“TIM Aerospace is very pleased to announce this agreement with Emirates NBD and see this as a start of a long-term partnership in delivering a global MRO Business at Al Maktoum International Airport in line with the directives to grow the aviation maintenance sector in the UAE. Emirates NBD is one of the UAE's largest banks and is widely regarded as a strong partner for businesses ranging from startups to large corporations. The bank has a strong presence in the UAE market and globally; this was key in our decision-making process when deciding which financial institution to partner with.”

This financing demonstrates Emirates NBD's focus on projects that strengthen the UAE's industrial and transport infrastructure while contributing to long-term economic development. By expanding local aircraft maintenance capacity, the project will support airlines operating across the region and reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global aviation and aerospace hub.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th June 2026, total assets were AED 1.3 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 354 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,425 branches and 4,948 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

About TIM Aerospace:

TIM Aerospace is an independent aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) company based at Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Dubai South. Established to strengthen regional MRO capability and address the growing demand for safe, compliant and high-quality aircraft maintenance solutions across the Middle East and international aviation markets, the company is developing a next-generation MRO platform founded on the principles of safety, operational excellence, customer focus and continuous improvement.

Purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of commercial aviation, the facility features an 18,000-square-metre fully climate-controlled single-span aircraft hangar, complemented by approximately 8,000 square meters of dedicated workshops, warehouses and office space, bringing the total built-up area to nearly 26,000 square meters. Designed to accommodate up to 12 narrow-body or 5 wide-body aircraft simultaneously, the facility is positioned among the largest independent aircraft maintenance hangars in the Middle East.

Designed to support a broad range of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, TIM Aerospace is developing the capability to support airlines throughout the aircraft lifecycle, including line maintenance, base maintenance, end-of-lease services, aircraft transitions and AOG support. The company is establishing the flexibility and technical capability required to support passenger and cargo airlines, aircraft lessors and operators across regional and international markets.

TIM Aerospace is being developed in accordance with internationally recognized aviation standards and industry best practices, with a strong emphasis on airworthiness, safety management, quality assurance, regulatory compliance and risk-based decision-making. By integrating advanced infrastructure, digital technologies and highly qualified aviation professionals, the company aims to establish an MRO platform that delivers efficient, reliable and flexible maintenance solutions while fostering a culture of continuous improvement and maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and operational integrity.

As aviation activity continues to expand at Al Maktoum International Airport, TIM Aerospace is committed to strengthening regional MRO capability and supporting the UAE's aerospace ecosystem. The company aims to become a trusted long-term partner for airlines, aircraft lessors and operators by combining technical excellence, customer focus, innovation and sustainable growth.