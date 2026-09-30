Bigg Boss Telugu: Demon Pavan-Rithu Chowdary Split Sparks Buzz, Breakup Leaves Fans SHOCKED

Bigg Boss contestant Demon Pavan and Rithu Chowdary have reportedly parted ways. Here's what Pavan has revealed about their breakup, their relationship and the latest update on their personal lives.

Television actress Rithu Chowdary gained massive popularity through serials and comedy shows before entering Bigg Boss Season 9 last year. She faced some initial negativity but quickly won hearts. Inside the house, she formed a strong bond with Demon Pavan, who entered as a commoner through the Agnipariksha task. Fans loved their chemistry and started trending the hashtag Rivan on social media. The duo even participated in the BB Jodi dance show and entertained fans with a special YouTube dance video titled Bangaram.

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Rumors about their fallout have been circulating for a while now. People noticed that the two stars were maintaining a distance from each other. Demon Pavan finally decided to address the baseless negativity and false news. He posted a long note on social media to give full clarity to his followers.

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"Nobody used anyone, and our friendship was completely mutual," Pavan clarified. He explained that real life is very different from the Bigg Boss house. He confirmed that the Rivan pair is officially over. Pavan revealed that they faced personal issues and arguments over the last few months. He tried to fix things, but the situation slipped out of hand. They decided to work separately for their own peace of mind. Rithu blocked him on WhatsApp and Snapchat, so he removed her from Instagram. She then blocked him on Instagram as well. Fans are now feeling very worried about this sudden breakup.

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