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Israel Poll: Eisenkot Bloc Leads Netanyahu 54-50 Before Vote
(MENAFN) The opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot would win 54 seats in Israel's 120-member Knesset, ahead of the 50 seats for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, a poll published Wednesday by an Israeli broadcaster showed.
Eisenkot's Yashar party was projected to remain the largest single party with 23 seats. Netanyahu's Likud trailed with 20 if elections were held now.
Parties aligned with neither camp were projected to take 16 seats. Among them, Naftali Bennett's Together party was set to win 13, while Yair Golan's The Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu were each projected at nine.
Within Netanyahu's bloc, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism was projected at eight seats and Shas at seven. Jewish Power, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was projected at six, and Religious Zionism at five.
The United Arab List was projected to win five seats, while The Reservists, Amcha Yisrael and Kahol Lavan were each set for four.
Of the 38 lists registered for the vote, 13 were projected to clear the electoral threshold and enter parliament. Forming a government requires the backing of at least 61 lawmakers.
The survey lands weeks before Israel's general election, scheduled for Oct. 27.
Netanyahu has led the current government since late December 2022. He faces corruption charges, and the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for him over war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.
Eisenkot's Yashar party was projected to remain the largest single party with 23 seats. Netanyahu's Likud trailed with 20 if elections were held now.
Parties aligned with neither camp were projected to take 16 seats. Among them, Naftali Bennett's Together party was set to win 13, while Yair Golan's The Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu were each projected at nine.
Within Netanyahu's bloc, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism was projected at eight seats and Shas at seven. Jewish Power, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was projected at six, and Religious Zionism at five.
The United Arab List was projected to win five seats, while The Reservists, Amcha Yisrael and Kahol Lavan were each set for four.
Of the 38 lists registered for the vote, 13 were projected to clear the electoral threshold and enter parliament. Forming a government requires the backing of at least 61 lawmakers.
The survey lands weeks before Israel's general election, scheduled for Oct. 27.
Netanyahu has led the current government since late December 2022. He faces corruption charges, and the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for him over war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.
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