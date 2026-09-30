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Google, Micro1 Bid Millions for Bankrupt Spirit Airlines Data
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence companies are racing to acquire vast troves of data from bankrupt businesses to train their models, creating a new commercial market and raising alarms over data security across the global tech industry.
Google and AI startup Micro1 have each submitted multimillion-dollar bids for internal communications and passenger data belonging to bankrupt Spirit Airlines. Google offered $10 million for the data set, while Micro1 bid $12.5 million.
Suppliers and employees fear the sensitive information could leak.
According to filings with the New York Bankruptcy Court, the sale list includes about 97.5 million passenger records gathered since 1992. The database holds 13.7 million email addresses, loyalty program details and data from partner companies.
The package also covers personnel files for more than 175,000 workers and 1.5 million internal communications pulled from channels such as email and Microsoft Teams.
The court is expected to rule on the sale at a hearing Wednesday.
The data bids come as Spirit Airlines struggles financially. On Sept. 25, the carrier sold 27 aging Airbus aircraft for $668 million.
Selling data during bankruptcy proceedings has become a global business model. Legal experts say commercial information such as financial data falls outside data protection laws, leaving contractual agreements as the only safeguard.
Google and AI startup Micro1 have each submitted multimillion-dollar bids for internal communications and passenger data belonging to bankrupt Spirit Airlines. Google offered $10 million for the data set, while Micro1 bid $12.5 million.
Suppliers and employees fear the sensitive information could leak.
According to filings with the New York Bankruptcy Court, the sale list includes about 97.5 million passenger records gathered since 1992. The database holds 13.7 million email addresses, loyalty program details and data from partner companies.
The package also covers personnel files for more than 175,000 workers and 1.5 million internal communications pulled from channels such as email and Microsoft Teams.
The court is expected to rule on the sale at a hearing Wednesday.
The data bids come as Spirit Airlines struggles financially. On Sept. 25, the carrier sold 27 aging Airbus aircraft for $668 million.
Selling data during bankruptcy proceedings has become a global business model. Legal experts say commercial information such as financial data falls outside data protection laws, leaving contractual agreements as the only safeguard.
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