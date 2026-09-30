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Ukraine Secures 3 Belgian F-16s by Year-End, Zelenskyy Says
(MENAFN) Ukraine has secured a deal with Belgium for three F-16 fighter jets, due for delivery before the year ends, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Tuesday.
Writing on the U.S. platform X, Zelenskyy said Belgium and other partners, Spain among them, have already rushed through deliveries of ammunition for the F-16s. He thanked Belgium's prime minister and government for their backing.
“When Russia escalates daily, it is necessary to add capabilities for shooting down aerial targets and protecting people,” he said.
Zelenskyy also reported separate talks in Ukraine with Danish parliament speaker Soren Gade and Odile Renaud, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), focused on defense and energy support.
He praised Denmark for its “strong and consistent support” for Ukraine and stressed that it must continue.
“Financial contributions to Ukraine’s defense production and direct defense assistance, first and foremost air defenses to protect against jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles, are important,” he said.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine and Denmark could also explore opportunities under the European SAFE instrument to bolster their shared security.
In his talks with Renaud, the Ukrainian leader thanked the EBRD for helping expand and protect the country's electricity generation. “We count on this support continuing.”
The two also covered Ukraine's energy sector, logistics and data centers, which Zelenskyy said Russian strikes have targeted, along with efforts to draw investment and keep Ukrainian exports flowing.
According to Zelenskyy, the EBRD could offer financial and infrastructure support to rebuild facilities damaged in Russian attacks and reinforce Ukraine's economy.
“Because of constant Russian strikes, a significant share of the food supplies relied on by countries across virtually every continent remains in Ukraine,” he said. “There are specific things – financial and infrastructure-related – that the EBRD can help with. It is important to implement all of them.”
Writing on the U.S. platform X, Zelenskyy said Belgium and other partners, Spain among them, have already rushed through deliveries of ammunition for the F-16s. He thanked Belgium's prime minister and government for their backing.
“When Russia escalates daily, it is necessary to add capabilities for shooting down aerial targets and protecting people,” he said.
Zelenskyy also reported separate talks in Ukraine with Danish parliament speaker Soren Gade and Odile Renaud, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), focused on defense and energy support.
He praised Denmark for its “strong and consistent support” for Ukraine and stressed that it must continue.
“Financial contributions to Ukraine’s defense production and direct defense assistance, first and foremost air defenses to protect against jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles, are important,” he said.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine and Denmark could also explore opportunities under the European SAFE instrument to bolster their shared security.
In his talks with Renaud, the Ukrainian leader thanked the EBRD for helping expand and protect the country's electricity generation. “We count on this support continuing.”
The two also covered Ukraine's energy sector, logistics and data centers, which Zelenskyy said Russian strikes have targeted, along with efforts to draw investment and keep Ukrainian exports flowing.
According to Zelenskyy, the EBRD could offer financial and infrastructure support to rebuild facilities damaged in Russian attacks and reinforce Ukraine's economy.
“Because of constant Russian strikes, a significant share of the food supplies relied on by countries across virtually every continent remains in Ukraine,” he said. “There are specific things – financial and infrastructure-related – that the EBRD can help with. It is important to implement all of them.”
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