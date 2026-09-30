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STUDDS Launches Raider Youth Looney Tunes Edition, Bringing Iconic Characters to Its Full-Face Youth Helmet Range
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 30 September 2026: STUDDS Accessories Ltd., one of the world’s leading two-wheeler helmet manufacturers, has launched the Raider Youth Looney Tunes Edition, a new decal edition of the Raider Youth full-face helmet developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP). The collaboration brings the globally recognised Looney Tunes franchise to STUDDS’ multi-purpose youth full-face helmet, combining an expressive character-led design with the safety and comfort features of the Raider Youth model.
The Looney Tunes Edition is built around a continuous visual treatment rather than isolated characters embedded on a part of the helmet. Multiple iconic characters- Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, Taz, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote among others, with their colourful illustrated elements are placed on different sections of the helmet along with the ‘LOONEY TUNES’ logo. The design is carried across all six base colours: Blue, Baby Pink, Flame Blue, Pastel Green, White, and Black. Each colour changes the mood of the design, giving it a different visual character while the graphic treatment remains consistent across the range.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said, "For young riders and individuals with smaller head sizes, finding a helmet that balances uncompromised full-face safety with expressive design has historically been a challenge in the market. With the Raider Youth Looney Tunes Edition, our intent was to bridge that gap by integrating safety engineering with design philosophy that brings instant joy and nostalgia. This collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery is not just about adding graphics, it is about making helmets that young riders are genuinely excited to wear every day, and at the same time are safe."
The Raider Youth unicolor was launched in August 2026 as STUDDS’ dedicated full-face helmet for young riders and adults with smaller head sizes, addressing a segment that had historically been served only by open-face designs. The Looney Tunes Edition retains all features of the base model: an ABS outer shell, regulated-density EPS liner, Dynamic Ventilation System with Top Air Exhausts, Quick Release Visor with scratch-resistant coating, Quick Release Chin Strap, and a micro-fibre fabric liner. It is available in XXS (520 mm) and XS (540 mm) and is ISI (BIS) certified.
Price and Availability
The STUDDS Raider Youth Looney Tunes Edition prices start at Rs.1,395 MRP, inclusive of all taxes. It is available across authorised STUDDS dealerships, STUDDS exclusive outlets, and the official STUDDS online store at shop.studds.com.
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About Looney Tunes:
Looney Tunes is a zany world filled with iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Lola Bunny and packed with rapid-fire humor, clever references and boundless energy. Debuting as theatrical shorts nearly a century ago, Looney Tunes has evolved into a global pop culture powerhouse spanning feature films, television series, games, consumer products, themed entertainment and more.
LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)
About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP)
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy Division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licenses globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)
About Studds Accessories Limited
Studds Accessories Limited is the largest two-wheeler helmets player in India in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2023 and the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet player by volume in Calendar Year 2024 (Source: CARE Report). The company is an established manufacturer with nearly five decades of experience. Its Manufacturing Facilities I, II and III have a combined annualised capacity of producing 9.04 million units. Studds sold around 7.10 million helmets in Fiscal 2024. The SMK brand was launched in 2016 and is sold in India and exported to overseas markets (Source: CARE Report). Both the Studds and SMK brands have been marketed and sold in more than 70 countries as of December 31, 2024.
The company designs, manufactures, markets and sells two-wheeler helmets under the Studds and SMK brands, and other accessories (such as two-wheeler luggage, gloves, helmet locking device, rain suits, riding jacket and eye wear) under the Studds brand. Products are sold Pan-India and in more than 70 countries internationally, with key export markets across the Americas, Asia (excluding India), Europe and the rest of the world.
The Looney Tunes Edition is built around a continuous visual treatment rather than isolated characters embedded on a part of the helmet. Multiple iconic characters- Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, Taz, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote among others, with their colourful illustrated elements are placed on different sections of the helmet along with the ‘LOONEY TUNES’ logo. The design is carried across all six base colours: Blue, Baby Pink, Flame Blue, Pastel Green, White, and Black. Each colour changes the mood of the design, giving it a different visual character while the graphic treatment remains consistent across the range.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said, "For young riders and individuals with smaller head sizes, finding a helmet that balances uncompromised full-face safety with expressive design has historically been a challenge in the market. With the Raider Youth Looney Tunes Edition, our intent was to bridge that gap by integrating safety engineering with design philosophy that brings instant joy and nostalgia. This collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery is not just about adding graphics, it is about making helmets that young riders are genuinely excited to wear every day, and at the same time are safe."
The Raider Youth unicolor was launched in August 2026 as STUDDS’ dedicated full-face helmet for young riders and adults with smaller head sizes, addressing a segment that had historically been served only by open-face designs. The Looney Tunes Edition retains all features of the base model: an ABS outer shell, regulated-density EPS liner, Dynamic Ventilation System with Top Air Exhausts, Quick Release Visor with scratch-resistant coating, Quick Release Chin Strap, and a micro-fibre fabric liner. It is available in XXS (520 mm) and XS (540 mm) and is ISI (BIS) certified.
Price and Availability
The STUDDS Raider Youth Looney Tunes Edition prices start at Rs.1,395 MRP, inclusive of all taxes. It is available across authorised STUDDS dealerships, STUDDS exclusive outlets, and the official STUDDS online store at shop.studds.com.
***
About Looney Tunes:
Looney Tunes is a zany world filled with iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Lola Bunny and packed with rapid-fire humor, clever references and boundless energy. Debuting as theatrical shorts nearly a century ago, Looney Tunes has evolved into a global pop culture powerhouse spanning feature films, television series, games, consumer products, themed entertainment and more.
LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)
About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP)
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy Division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licenses globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)
About Studds Accessories Limited
Studds Accessories Limited is the largest two-wheeler helmets player in India in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2023 and the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet player by volume in Calendar Year 2024 (Source: CARE Report). The company is an established manufacturer with nearly five decades of experience. Its Manufacturing Facilities I, II and III have a combined annualised capacity of producing 9.04 million units. Studds sold around 7.10 million helmets in Fiscal 2024. The SMK brand was launched in 2016 and is sold in India and exported to overseas markets (Source: CARE Report). Both the Studds and SMK brands have been marketed and sold in more than 70 countries as of December 31, 2024.
The company designs, manufactures, markets and sells two-wheeler helmets under the Studds and SMK brands, and other accessories (such as two-wheeler luggage, gloves, helmet locking device, rain suits, riding jacket and eye wear) under the Studds brand. Products are sold Pan-India and in more than 70 countries internationally, with key export markets across the Americas, Asia (excluding India), Europe and the rest of the world.
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