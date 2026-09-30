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Malaysia Condemns Mass Israeli Incursion Into Al Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN) Malaysia strongly condemned the latest mass entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem by more than a thousand Israeli occupiers along with senior Israeli officials.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the incident represented a serious breach of the site’s established historical and legal status quo.
"The deliberate storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque constitutes a grave violation, undermines the established historical and legal status quo of the Holy Site and is a blatant attempt to create a new reality on the ground," the ministry said.
It added that repeated incursions involving Israeli occupiers and senior officials violated international law as well as the longstanding arrangements governing the mosque.
"These acts are not isolated provocations, but form part of the Zionist Israeli regime’s continued attempts to alter the identity and character of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem," the statement said.
Malaysia rejected efforts to change the status of the site, stressing that Al-Aqsa Mosque’s sanctity and the religious rights of Muslim worshippers must be protected.
Kuala Lumpur also urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take "urgent and concrete" measures to ensure the violations end immediately.
"The Zionist Israeli regime must be held accountable for its continued attempts to undermine the historical and legal status quo at Al-Haram Al-Sharif," the ministry said.
Malaysia also renewed its support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, reiterating its backing for an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Hundreds of Israeli occupiers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday under Israeli police protection during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the incident represented a serious breach of the site’s established historical and legal status quo.
"The deliberate storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque constitutes a grave violation, undermines the established historical and legal status quo of the Holy Site and is a blatant attempt to create a new reality on the ground," the ministry said.
It added that repeated incursions involving Israeli occupiers and senior officials violated international law as well as the longstanding arrangements governing the mosque.
"These acts are not isolated provocations, but form part of the Zionist Israeli regime’s continued attempts to alter the identity and character of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem," the statement said.
Malaysia rejected efforts to change the status of the site, stressing that Al-Aqsa Mosque’s sanctity and the religious rights of Muslim worshippers must be protected.
Kuala Lumpur also urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take "urgent and concrete" measures to ensure the violations end immediately.
"The Zionist Israeli regime must be held accountable for its continued attempts to undermine the historical and legal status quo at Al-Haram Al-Sharif," the ministry said.
Malaysia also renewed its support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, reiterating its backing for an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Hundreds of Israeli occupiers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday under Israeli police protection during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
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