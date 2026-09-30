International Media Tour In Jiangsu For The 2026 China-Africa Year Of People-To-People Exchanges Concludes Successfully

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government

NANJING, China, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 14 to 19, the International Media Tour in Jiangsu for the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges was held by the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government. Media representatives from 21 countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Namibia and Madagascar, visited Wuxi, Zhenjiang, Taizhou and Yancheng. Their visits focused on digital innovation, intelligent manufacturing and modern agriculture, offering a firsthand view of Jiangsu and China.

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From the shores of Taihu Lake to the coast of the Yellow Sea, the journalists encountered many examples of China-Africa cooperation. Wuxi No 1 Cotton Mill Textile Group has built a textile base in Ethiopia designed for 300,000 spindles. In Zhenjiang, Jiangsu World Agricultural Machinery has developed equipment suited to Africa's high temperatures and red soils. Vaccine companies in Taizhou's China Medical City are working with Zimbabwean partners to bring vaccine production lines to Africa. Yancheng's model of jointly cultivating neighboring plots has been adopted in Tanzania, turning fragmented farmland into larger fields suitable for commercial farming.

During the tour, journalists from several countries shared their hopes for further cooperation. A Senior Business News Analyst at Malawi Times Group, suggested strengthening China-Africa cooperation through knowledge sharing, innovation and technology transfer, and greater openness. An editor and reporter with the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation, was impressed by Jiangsu's preservation of its historical and cultural heritage. He said modernization should not come at the expense of that heritage. Journalists from Nigeria, Liberia and Uganda also praised China's experience in agricultural modernization, food processing and ecological conservation, and expressed hope that related industries and technologies would benefit Africa.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, as well as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. As an important window into China's development, Jiangsu used the media tour to present a fuller picture of the country and help African visitors see Chinese modernization in practice and the opportunities it offers.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558