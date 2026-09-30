Beyond Pandas: Foreign Tourists Embrace In-Depth Travel In Chengdu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early on the morning of September 27, U.S. Eastern Time, two giant pandas from Chengdu, China - Pingping and Fushuang - touched down at Atlanta International Airport, kicking off their 10-year sojourn in the U.S. state of Georgia. This landmark moment has rekindled global fascination with Chengdu, the hometown of giant pandas. Yet for a growing number of European and American travelers, pandas are no longer the sole draw of the city; instead, they act as a gateway to an immersive, in-depth experience of Eastern culture.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism noted that the data from platforms including Trip.com (Ctrip) shows that during the recently wrapped-up summer travel season, the number of inbound tourists booking via online travel agency (OTA) channels in Chengdu and their total expenditure rose by 44.8% and 44.6% year-on-year, respectively. Notably, spending on multi-day vacation packages grew at a far steeper rate than that on day tours, a sign that foreign visitors are choosing to slow down and experience the everyday rhythm of this millennia-old city.

For decades, Chengdu has been synonymous with giant pandas in the eyes of global travelers - a fly-in destination visited solely to see the iconic animals. Today, that long-standing perception is being overturned. As the benefits of the 240-hour transit visa-free policy take full effect and payment convenience is upgraded citywide, Chengdu is evolving from a quick transit photo stop for overseas tourists into a leading in-depth travel destination worth staying for days.

Venturing beyond the Chengdu Panda Base, visitors are exploring the city's broader cultural landscape. At Wuhou Shrine, they delve into the rich history of the Three Kingdoms period; at Du Fu Thatched Cottage, they absorb the romantic lyricism of ancient Chinese poetry; at the Dujiangyan Irrigation System, they marvel at the engineering genius of a water project more than 2,000 years old. These Chengdu cultural landmarks give overseas tourists a tangible sense of the profound, millennia-long historical depth of Chinese civilization. As a U.S. travel industry representative noted at the recent Sichuan Inbound Tourism International Travel Mart: "Chengdu's charm lies in its diversity. It boasts not only unique ecological resources but also a profound historical and cultural heritage."

Chengdu's distinctive local way of life holds equal appeal for foreign visitors. In the traditional teahouses of People's Park, tourists sit on bamboo chairs and sip gaiwan (covered bowl) tea; in Kuanzhai Alleys and the Yulin neighborhood, they savor the fiery, numbing-spicy flavors of Chengdu through bubbling hot pots. Recently, over a hundred foreign tourists visited the Chengdu Sichuan Cuisine Museum to hand-make classic dishes like Kung Pao Chicken and Mapo Tofu. "By cooking Sichuan food and tasting its authentic flavors, I'm no longer just learning about China online. I've gotten to experience first-hand the awe-inspiring folk customs and food culture of the country, " one American visitor reflected.

This trend, known as "Chinamaxxing" - an immersive experience of everyday Chinese life - is making "living like a Chengdu local for a day" a new aspiration for many inbound tourists.

Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism added that "Worry-free dining, shopping and travel in Chengdu" is more than a catchphrase; the city has turned this promise into tangible reality. As of August 2026, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport operates 64 international and regional passenger routes, making global access to Chengdu more convenient than ever. Hundreds of stores in areas including Kuanzhai Alleys accept foreign bank cards; restaurants in Chunxi Road and Jiaozi Business Circle all provide bilingual menus; foreign bank cards work directly on Chengdu's buses and metro system, and over 400 stations are equipped with multilingual translation devices.

Buoyed by genuine word-of-mouth from travelers across the world, Chengdu has been named one of the "Trip.Best Ctrip Word-of-Mouth Ranking 2026: Top 100 Classic Destinations Worldwide".

Giant pandas remain Chengdu's shining calling card to the world, sparking global curiosity and goodwill toward the city. But what truly compels overseas visitors to dive deep into local life is Chengdu's history, cuisine, and inclusive urban spirit. Ultimately, a city's appeal stems not from its signature landmarks, but from the rich texture of its everyday life.

CONTACT: Contact for media only: Contact person: Ms. Lyu, Tel: 86-10-63074558