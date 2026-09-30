Idaho Seamless Gutter Expands East, Opens Meridian Office To Serve Boise And The Entire Treasure Valley

Commercial gutters in Meridian, Idaho

Ben Beers

Residential Gutter Installation in Boise, Idaho

- Ben BeersBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Idaho Seamless Gutter, the family-owned gutter company that built its name out of a small shop in Greenleaf, Idaho, has opened a second office in Meridian to better serve homeowners on the east side of the Treasure Valley. The new office at 3597 E Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 240 handles estimates, scheduling, and project planning for customers in Meridian, Boise, Eagle, Star, and Middleton.The Greenleaf shop remains the company's fabrication and crew headquarters. Every crew still starts each morning there, where all of ISG's roll-forming equipment and coil inventory is housed. The Meridian office adds a local presence for the Ada County side of the valley."We have been doing work in Boise and Meridian for years," said Ben, co-owner of Idaho Seamless Gutter. "But driving estimates and consultations from Greenleaf every time was a friction point on that side of the valley. The Meridian office fixes that."Idaho Seamless Gutter installs, repairs, and cleans seamless gutters across the Treasure Valley, with all gutters custom-fabricated on-site at the time of installation. The company holds a lifetime no-leak guarantee on every installation, carries Idaho contractor license RCE-61729 and Oregon license CCB#244586, and has accumulated more than 750 five-star reviews across Google, HomeAdvisor, Angi, and other platforms.The expansion also formalizes service areas the company has been covering informally. Gutter installation and repair in Boise has been a growing part of ISG's workload as Ada County continues to be one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country. Eagle and Star have followed the same pattern - newer subdivisions, larger rooflines, and homeowners looking for properly sized seamless systems to replace the builder-grade gutters that came with the home.Middleton and the corridor west of Meridian have also been added as named service areas, giving Canyon County and Ada County customers a single company covering the full stretch from Greenleaf and Caldwell through Nampa, Middleton, Star, Eagle, Meridian, and Boise."The Treasure Valley is one market," said Ben. "It doesn't make sense to run a company that only serves half of it. The Meridian office lets us do what we have always done in Canyon County - show up fast, measure on-site, form the gutters right there in the driveway, and back it with the lifetime guarantee - but now we can do it just as easily for someone in the North End of Boise as someone out in Greenleaf."Homeowners across the Treasure Valley can request a free estimate at idahoseamlessgutter or by calling 208-250-9321.

Jared Nelson

Nelson Enterprises

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Idaho Seamless Gutter Expands East, Opens Meridian Office to Serve Boise and the Entire Treasure Valley News Provided By Nelson Enterprises September 30, 2026, 09:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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