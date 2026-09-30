INDIA Bloc Unveils Roadmap For Pan-India Protests, Vows To Protect Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) 'Save Democracy March' in each district, a detailed presentation before President Droupadi Murmu about the 'compromised' electoral process, are some of the steps that the INDIA bloc will undertake in the coming days to exert pressure on the Election Commission and“expose” its wrongdoings before the common people.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, unveiling the Opposition's blueprint for intensified demonstrations against EC's 'partisan approach and malpractices', shared a detailed outline of how the INDIA bloc will stand up against electoral irregularities.

“From October 2 to October 8, 'Save Democracy March' will be organised in each district. We will organise protests in front of every District Magistrate, informing the people about the gross irregularities in the election procedure,” Kharge said.

“On October 6, all the Opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission. In the second week of October, the Opposition leaders will seek an appointment from the President of India and will make a representation on how the underhand tactics are being used to crush the Opposition and befool the people of the country,” he added.

He further informed that five rallies have been planned, and the dates are being worked out. These will be organised across the country to tell people how they are being disenfranchised, and their voting rights are being snatched.

“We will explain to them how this will affect them. These rallies will be conducted in October and November,” he informed.

"November 1 will see a huge rally in Delhi, where we will explain the 'vote chori' by the EC," he said.

“Further, all the INDIA bloc leaders will appeal to the Supreme Court to expedite the pending cases pertaining to SIR and other electoral malpractices,” Kharge said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi has been consistently raising the issue of how vote chori was being done by the EC, to benefit the ruling party. He added that Mamata Banerjee also raised the matter on multiple accounts, but nobody paid heed.

Escalating attack on the Centre, he said that the Modi government first used“notebandi” to crush the people and economy, and now was resorting to“vote bandi” to deprive people of their right to vote.