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Air Cargo Demand Grows 4.4% In August

Air Cargo Demand Grows 4.4% In August


2026-09-30 05:45:55
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Geneva – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for August 2026 global air cargo markets showing: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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    Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), increased by 4.4% compared to August 2025 +5.3% for international operations. Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), decreased by 0.1% compared to August 2025 (+0.1% for international operations).

“Air cargo demand rose 4.4% year-on-year in August with all regions reporting growth even as capacity was trimmed by 0.1%. Strong demand and higher load factors helped airlines to recoup some of the exceptionally high fuel costs. Yields rose month-on-month for the first time since April, while global goods trade growth continues. Both are positive signs as the year-end peak season comes into view,” said Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA's Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist.

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:
    Global trade increased by 6.0% year-on-year in July, extending the run of consecutive monthly expansions to 33 months, on a year-on-year basis. Jet fuel prices rose by 8.3% month-on-month in August and were 79.2% higher than a year earlier. Global manufacturing activity increased in August. The Global Manufacturing Output Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased 0.3 points to 53.0, while the New Export Orders Index rose 1.4 points to 51.4. Both indicators remained supportive of air cargo demand.

Air cargo market in detail – August 2026:

August Regional Performance:

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 4.3% year-on-year growth in air cargo demand in August. Capacity increased by 1.2% year-on-year.

North American carriers saw a 6.6% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand in August, the strongest performance of all regions. Capacity decreased by 2.5% year-on-year.

European carriers saw a 4.1% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in August. Capacity decreased by 3.5% year-on-year.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 1.0% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in August, the weakest of all regions. Capacity increased by 3.3% year-on-year.

Latin American and Caribbean carriers saw a 5.1% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in August. Capacity increased by 3.3% year-on-year.

African airlines saw a 3.0% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in August. Capacity increased by 14.0% year-on-year.

Trade Lane GrowthAir cargo performance diverged across major trade lanes in August. Asia–North America recorded the strongest growth, followed by within Asia, Europe–North America, and Europe–Asia. In contrast, Gulf-linked corridors remained disrupted by the conflict in the Middle East.

    IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents over 370 airlines accounting for some 85% of global air traffic. You can follow us at follow us on X for announcements, policy positions, and other useful industry information. Fly Net Zero. Explanation of measurement terms:
      CTK: cargo tonne-kilometres measures actual cargo traffic ACTK: available cargo tonne-kilometres measures available total cargo capacity CLF: cargo load factor is % of ACTKs used
    IATA statistics cover international and domestic scheduled air cargo for IATA member and non-member airlines. Total cargo traffic market share (2025) by region of carriers in terms of CTK is: Asia-Pacific 35.8%, Europe 21.4%, North America 24.6%, Middle East 13.2%, Latin America and Caribbean 2.9%, and Africa 2.1%.

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