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Air Cargo Demand Grows 4.4% In August
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Geneva – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for August 2026 global air cargo markets showing: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), increased by 4.4% compared to August 2025 +5.3% for international operations.
Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), decreased by 0.1% compared to August 2025 (+0.1% for international operations).
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Global trade increased by 6.0% year-on-year in July, extending the run of consecutive monthly expansions to 33 months, on a year-on-year basis.
Jet fuel prices rose by 8.3% month-on-month in August and were 79.2% higher than a year earlier.
Global manufacturing activity increased in August. The Global Manufacturing Output Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased 0.3 points to 53.0, while the New Export Orders Index rose 1.4 points to 51.4. Both indicators remained supportive of air cargo demand.
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IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents over 370 airlines accounting for some 85% of global air traffic.
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Explanation of measurement terms:
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CTK: cargo tonne-kilometres measures actual cargo traffic
ACTK: available cargo tonne-kilometres measures available total cargo capacity
CLF: cargo load factor is % of ACTKs used
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