META Eyes Best Month Since 2013 On Muse AI Strength



META is up more than 29% in September, leading the Magnificent Seven.

Morningstar sees potential upside from Meta's enterprise AI push but remains cautious on the opportunity. Muse is expanding across WhatsApp, AI glasses and third-party services, adding new avenues for AI-driven engagement and monetization.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is on track for its strongest monthly gain in more than a decade, with investor enthusiasm around its AI push helping the social media giant outperform much of the broader technology market.

META shares have gained more than 29% in September, putting the stock on course for its best month since July 2013. The rally makes Meta the strongest performer among the“Magnificent Seven” stocks and the second-best performer in the Nasdaq-100 this month.

The key catalyst has been the strong reception to Meta's Muse AI efforts, as investors increasingly focus on the company's ability to turn its growing AI investments into new products, engagement and revenue streams.

Morningstar Sees Upside From Enterprise AI

Meta announced on Monday that it is launching a new enterprise platform, with former MongoDB executive CJ Desai joining as chief enterprise platform officer. Meta shares fell about 4% following the announcement as investors questioned the company's ability to compete for enterprise spending.

The research firm said ads, new products and potentially subscriptions remain more compelling AI monetization opportunities for Meta than enterprise spending, where the company has limited experience.

“The overwhelming majority” of Meta's enterprise value still depends on advertising, the firm said, arguing that AI-driven improvements could meaningfully increase cash flows from the business.

Meta Muse's Strong Reception

Meta launched Muse on Sept. 8 as a personal AI agent designed to go beyond answering prompts and actually complete tasks on users' behalf.

Powered by Meta's Muse Spark model, it can build plans around long-term goals, browse the web, fill out forms, send emails, book travel, and continue working in the background after users leave the app.

Muse is available through its own app and WhatsApp, with Meta also bringing the agent to its AI glasses for hands-free interactions.

Meta has rapidly expanded Muse's integrations, allowing it to connect with services including Shopify, Walmart, Best Buy, Sephora, Expedia, Instacart, Notion, GitHub and Box, while adding payment support through Stripe's Link, Shop Pay and PayPal.

META stock was nearly flat in premarket trading on Wednesday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the stock was 'neutral.'

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