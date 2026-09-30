How Venkatesh And Nagarjuna Helped Khushbu Learn English After Dropping Out Of School

Actress Khushbu revealed how Telugu stars Venkatesh and Nagarjuna helped her improve her English after she dropped out of school. Nagarjuna gifted her an English novel, while Venkatesh encouraged her to speak the language.

Actresses often speak English, even when they are fluent in their mother tongue. While many enter the film industry after pursuing higher education, this actress became a heroine after dropping out of school in the 9th grade.

Despite her limited formal education, she has established herself in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema and speaks English fluently. She credits actors Venkatesh and Nagarjuna for helping her improve her English skills.

Khushbu is an actress who has made a mark in the film industry across multiple languages. Her clear English pronunciation has led many to assume that she studied abroad. However, in an interview, Khushbu revealed that she discontinued her schooling after the 9th grade.

When asked how she speaks English so fluently despite not completing her formal education, she credited Tollywood stars Daggubati Venkatesh and Akkineni Nagarjuna for helping her develop her English skills.

Khushbu, who made her debut as a lead actress in Tamil cinema, starred in her first Telugu film alongside Venkatesh and her second alongside Nagarjuna.

At the time, both Venkatesh and Nagarjuna had returned to India after completing their studies in the United States. Although Khushbu was not fluent in English then, both actors encouraged her to speak the language.

During breaks from filming, they would converse with her in English and help correct her mistakes.

Nagarjuna explained to Khushbu that reading books was important for improving her English. He gifted her her first English novel and encouraged her to develop a reading habit.

Khushbu has recalled that the gift sparked her interest in learning English. She also mentioned that Venkatesh frequently used English words while speaking, and watching him inspired her to speak in a similar way.