She Booked A Rapido In Mumbai, Then Saw Who Was Riding The Bike: 'One Of My Safest Rides' (WATCH)

A routine Rapido booking in Mumbai turned into an unexpectedly memorable journey for content creator Ruchika Rajput after she discovered that the female driver assigned to her ride was coming to pick her up. Her enthusiastic reaction was captured in an Instagram video that has now attracted millions of views online.

Rajput shared the video with the title“Rapido Pink. You have my heart,” documenting the ride from the moment she waited for her captain on a busy Mumbai street. When she spotted the woman approaching on the bike, Rajput immediately expressed her excitement.

“Oh my God! Abhi maine Rapido book kiya and ek female driver aa rahi hai mujhe pick karne ke liye, so I'm super excited! Let's see!” she said.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Ruchika Rajput (@itsok_ruchika)

The video then follows Rajput during the ride. Once she reached her destination, she praised the experience and described it as one of her“safest and smoothest” Rapido rides in recent times.

Rajput also used the moment to encourage more women to consider taking up similar work. Speaking to the driver, she said,“This was one of my safest and smoothest rides. And I hope seeing you inspires more women to do this work. So, thank you so much!”

The driver simply responded,“Thank you.”

The post quickly gained traction, crossing more than 3.4 million views and attracting thousands of comments, according to NDTV's latest update. The woman identified herself in the comments, revealing that she had not known Rajput planned to feature the ride online.

“Heyy!! I am the girl in the reel, I really didn't know that you would post this on the reel. I am glad that you liked it. Thank you so much for this,” she wrote.

Rapido also reacted to the viral post, thanking Rajput for her support and saying her words motivated the company to keep creating better experiences for customers.

The heartwarming interaction has drawn attention not simply because of the ride, but because of Rajput's reaction to seeing a woman confidently working as a bike-taxi captain in Mumbai.