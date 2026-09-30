MU Stock Rises Ahead Of Crucial Q4 Earnings Report: Investors, Analysts Look For Clues On How Long Memory Boom Can Last



Micron is expected to post record revenue growth as AI demand keeps HBM and data-center memory markets tight.

Investors will scrutinize margins, pricing, and the 2027 outlook for clues on how long the memory upcycle can last. Retail traders are also looking for potential capital-return moves, including a stock split and fresh buyback.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares rose 0.6% in early premarket trading on Wednesday ahead of the memory chipmaker's closely watched fiscal fourth-quarter results due after the market close, with investors looking beyond another expected blowout quarter for clues on how long the AI-driven memory boom can last.

The bigger question is whether Micron's outlook will offer any sign of when the memory upcycle could peak, even as expert commentary and peer results suggest that point may still be at least two years away.

Wall Street expects Micron's revenue to rise 345% to $51.47 billion, the sharpest growth on record, and adjusted profit to rise 950% to $31.82 per share, according to estimates from Koyfin.

Memory Cycle Faces Its Biggest Test

Investors will be watching HBM demand, DRAM pricing, gross margins, capital spending, and Micron's fiscal 2027 outlook. The key issue will be whether tight supply and strong AI demand can keep pricing power intact as the company ramps production.

Micron's results could also provide a read-through for the broader semiconductor trade. Strong HBM and data-center DRAM commentary would reinforce the spending cycle underpinning AI infrastructure names.

That debate is already emerging on Wall Street. Wellington-Altus chief market strategist James Thorne argued on X that the bullish case extends well beyond the traditional two-year memory cycle.“The real debate is whether $180 in FY28 at 80%+ margins is a peak to fade or still early,” Thorne said.

Retail Traders Look Beyond Earnings

Retail investors are also watching for corporate actions alongside the numbers, with a stock split and fresh stock buyback emerging as popular expectations ahead of the report.

A trader posted on Stocktwits:“$MU dream scenario: massive beat and raise, 10-1 split and blasts up 20%! Either way, I'm holding and not selling one share!”

Another pushed back against the idea that expectations are necessarily excessive, noting that Micron's valuation has changed substantially since its previous earnings report.

“Going into earnings, I keep seeing people saying 'expectations are very high' or things like that. Are we sure?” the trader wrote, pointing to a roughly 24-times P/E compared with more than 40 times before the last print.

The retail sentiment for MU has stayed steady at 'bullish' over the past week. Micron's stock has surged 273% in 2026, making the Q4 report an important test not just for MU but for the durability of the broader AI infrastructure trade.

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