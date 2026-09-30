403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Extends Fuel Export Restrictions to Support Domestic Supply
(MENAFN) Russia has prolonged restrictions on exports of diesel, marine fuel and gasoil by domestic producers through Oct. 31, the government said Wednesday.
“The decree extends the ban on the export of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gasoil, exported from Russia directly by producers, until Oct. 31, 2026, inclusive,” the statement said.
The government said the extension is intended to protect stability in the domestic fuel market as demand for motor fuels rises during the agricultural harvesting period.
A wider restriction on fuel exports remains in place across Russia until Jan. 31, 2027. The separate measure covering direct fuel producers had been scheduled to expire Sept. 30.
Russia has experienced fuel supply shortages following Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and other energy facilities, disrupting domestic fuel production and distribution.
“The decree extends the ban on the export of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gasoil, exported from Russia directly by producers, until Oct. 31, 2026, inclusive,” the statement said.
The government said the extension is intended to protect stability in the domestic fuel market as demand for motor fuels rises during the agricultural harvesting period.
A wider restriction on fuel exports remains in place across Russia until Jan. 31, 2027. The separate measure covering direct fuel producers had been scheduled to expire Sept. 30.
Russia has experienced fuel supply shortages following Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and other energy facilities, disrupting domestic fuel production and distribution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment