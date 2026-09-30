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Xi Honors Fallen Heroes Ahead of China National Day
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute Wednesday to national heroes who lost their lives in service of the country during a ceremony marking Martyrs’ Day, one day before China’s National Day.
Xi joined Premier Li Qiang along with other senior party and state officials at the event held in Tian’anmen Square in central Beijing.
Established in 2014, Martyrs’ Day is observed annually on Sept. 30, ahead of National Day on Oct. 1. The occasion honors those who died in the struggle for China’s national independence and development.
Xi and other participants sang the national anthem before observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the fallen.
Nine large floral arrangements bearing ribbons inscribed with “Eternal Glory to the People’s Heroes” were positioned before the Monument to the People’s Heroes.
Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, chaired the ceremony.
This year also marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Chinese Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Army.
China will begin its week-long National Day holiday on Oct. 1, with the holiday continuing through Oct. 7.
Xi joined Premier Li Qiang along with other senior party and state officials at the event held in Tian’anmen Square in central Beijing.
Established in 2014, Martyrs’ Day is observed annually on Sept. 30, ahead of National Day on Oct. 1. The occasion honors those who died in the struggle for China’s national independence and development.
Xi and other participants sang the national anthem before observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the fallen.
Nine large floral arrangements bearing ribbons inscribed with “Eternal Glory to the People’s Heroes” were positioned before the Monument to the People’s Heroes.
Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, chaired the ceremony.
This year also marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March by the Chinese Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Army.
China will begin its week-long National Day holiday on Oct. 1, with the holiday continuing through Oct. 7.
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